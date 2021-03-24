Stylish, new store celebrates the benefits of hemp

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE stylish, new-concept store, South Pacific Hemp, celebrates the time-tested health benefits of hemp and its multiple uses, say its owners Darren Steinhardt and Brett Walker.

Located in Fyshwick, they say the store also supports Australian small businesses and producers who work with hemp, an eco-friendly, sustainable material that can be used in a myriad of products, from beautifully soft fabrics to therapeutic balms and beauty products, food and even pet treats.

“It’s time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation – while hemp and marijuana both come from the cannabis plant and often get confused, hemp is most definitely not something that can get you high,” Brett says.

“Hemp has strength, medicinal and nutritional value, and was first cultivated more than 10,000 years ago,” he says.

“It’s an incredibly versatile plant that doesn’t take much water to grow compared to other crops. It also doesn’t require much fertiliser and grows relatively quickly, giving an excellent yield and the whole of the plant can be used.”

Brett and Darren have worked with artist and designer Samantha Small to create a space that beautifully displays the products they’ve sourced.

From antique tables and rustic wood to a stunning vintage dresser and upcycled ladders as shelving, the shop itself has a high-end, eco luxe feel and features a wall mural of hemp plants designed by Samantha and hand-painted by Clayton Grant.

“We wanted the shop to be an experience in itself,” says Samantha.

“We have all been doing so much more online shopping this past year, so it’s great to be able to come to a concept store like this and really enjoy being here in the space.”

South Pacific Hemp has brought together a unique collection of hemp foods, hemp seed oils, skincare, with gorgeous balms and skin creams, babycare, homewares, bags and accessories, fabrics and pet products.

“We see the shop as an alternative to mass-produced, quick-fix shopping,” Darren says.

“All of our hemp oils, food items, balms and creams are carefully sourced and selected from small businesses and producers in Tasmania, SA, WA and NSW.”

The super-cute wombat printed cushions, hand-printed on organic textiles and designs are from Bursaria Workshop in Braidwood, which Brett and Darren say is a wonderful way to support local businesses.

In terms of fabric, there’s everything from belts, bags and bedding to scarves and throws, plant-dyed yarns to reusable make-up removal pads.

There’s even dog beds, leads, collars, treats and supplements available.

For the body, there’s shampoos, oils, bath salts and divine creams. And the kitchen is covered, too, with tea towels, totes, sponges and cookie cutters.

“If people are interested in the nutritional benefits of hemp and want to take advantage of that, the shop sells an impressive selection of quality, Australian-made hemp food and hemp seed oil,” Brett says.

He says South Pacific Hemp sells delicious salad dressings and a range of hemp flour, hemp protein and hulled hemp seeds that contain the highest quality ingredients and are certified organic, vegan-friendly, gluten and GMO free.

“We love hemp and all its uses and are keen to increase awareness of Australian-grown hemp, particularly its versatility and viability as an alternative source of oil, food and fibre in Australia,” says Brett.

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, ​Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898, email southpacifichemp@gmail.com or visit southpacifichemp.com.au