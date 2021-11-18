Suddenly, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, “CityNews” speaks to some local folk who know how to get a festive celebration started. This is a sponsored post.

Colin has the ingredients for seasonal cheer

BREW Your Own At Home, owned by Colin Marshall, was established in 1989 “to give home brewers and winemakers access to quality ingredients”.

Colin stocks around 25 varieties of brewing sugars and 25 of fresh hops, and more than 50 varieties of yeast, including ale, lager, Belgian ale, Kveik, sour beer cultures, wine, mead and ginger beer yeast.

He says they also stock for all-grain brewers, with a supply of 50 malts, local and imported, and cracked or whole.

“We’re doing a special on starter kits, that’s where everybody starts. They’re reduced from $115 to $99 so we’ve got that on special for Christmas. We’ve also got 10 per cent off quality glassware, Spiegelau and Riedel,” says Colin.

With the wealth of expertise and knowledge available from Colin and staff, “you can make just about any beverage you care to name, and not only are home-made beers and wines better to taste and better for you, they are considerably less expensive,” says Colin.

Brew Your Own At Home, Shop 5, Kambah Village. Call 6296 1412 or email colin@brewyourown.com.au or visit brewyourown.com.au

Everyone’s welcome at the All Saints Church

WHETHER regular parishioners or those just coming by to visit, the All Saints Anglican Church in Ainslie welcomes anyone, says parish council member Betsy Dixon.

Having just restarted services in person, Betsy is excited to announce the church will be hosting a Christmas Eve mass at 11pm, a Christmas day mass at 10am and a Boxing Day mass at 10am.

“We’re thrilled to be back,” she says. “We were streaming mass online during lockdown and as much as you can observe something online you miss that special part of being together in person.

“Even being able to see people face-to-face and nod and smile or just touch elbows means a lot.”

With their doors back open in time for the holiday season, Betsy says the church will also be hosting a “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at 6pm on December 5, and will be continuing its regular services at 8am and 10am every Sunday.

“The heritage-listed building has a fascinating history, first being built as a railway station for the Rookwood Cemetery and then being converted to a church in 1954,” says Betsy.

“Anyone is welcome to join in a mass or just to come and see this historic and charming building.”

All Saints Anglican Church, 9-15 Cowper Street, Ainslie. Call 6248 7420, email admin@allsaintsainslie.org.au or visit allsaintsainslie.org.au

It’s the time to restore people’s hope and joy

FUSION City Church is a Canberra-based church “whose heart is to help people,” says senior pastor Matt McGaw.

He says the aim of Fusion City Church is to provide a space where everyone can come to know and enjoy God, discover their purpose and make a difference to the world.

“During this time of year we wish to give people hope and joy,” says Pastor Matt.

The Christmas celebration is an event that welcomes everyone.

“It will be filled with laughs, carols and food,” he says. There will also be an after party with jumping castles and activities.

The Christmas celebration is happening across the whole weekend, December 11 and 12, to ensure that there’s opportunity for everyone to attend.

“After lockdown everyone needs some hope and joy restored. Our Christmas celebration is all about showing people that hope and joy after such a tough few months. Come along and have some family fun!”

Fusion City Church, 2/85 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6156 2497, email media@fusioncitychurch.com.au or visit fusioncitychurch.com.au or search Fusion City Church on Facebook.