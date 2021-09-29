Summernats optimistic about running in January

THE annual car festival, Summernats, is optimistic that it’ll go ahead in a covid-safe format in the ACT in January.

Organisers of the event say they were excited to hear the ACT Chief Minister announce a path forward to the return of large events in November and December, and stands in full support of the government’s plans to safely reopen the ACT.

Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez congratulated ACT Health and the government on keeping the latest outbreak well under control and getting ACT vaccination rates at the highest level nationally.

“The ACT reopening plan is a document of hope, and provides the perfect platform for the 2022 ACT event season. This will enable the return of Summernats as well as many other important local community events,” he said.

Mr Lopez said the Summernats team has been working with all parts of government with the number one aim of delivering a safe, fun and sustainable event when the conditions are right.

“The right conditions are coming, and the work needs to ramp up now so we’re ready to go in January,” he said.