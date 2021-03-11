Sunday’s covid cases have South African strain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health has confirmed that the two covid cases, reported on Sunday (March 7), have been infected with the South African COVID-19 strain.

They are two of the five active covid cases that were passengers on the government-facilitated flight that arrived in Canberra on March 1.

All of the active cases, but one, have the contagious South African variant.

ACT Health say the case without the South African variant was most likely exposed to the virus during transit.

All five cases remain in hotel quarantine.