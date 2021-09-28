Supermarkets rule latest exposure sites

THREE supermarkets and a tobacconist are the latest businesses to be identified as casual exposure sites this afternoon (September 28).

No new close contact sites have been identified today after a number of construction sites were labelled yesterday.

The new casual contact sites include:

ALDI Cooleman Court, Weston, 11.45am-12.50pm, September 25.

Freechoice Tobacconist Erindale, Wanniassa, 3.30pm-5.20pm, September 25.

Woolworths Cooleman Court, Weston, 11.55am-12.45pm, September 24, and 1.55am-12.15pm, September 25.

Coles Woden, Phillip, 12.10pm-1pm, September 23.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.