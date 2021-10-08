Supermarkets still dominate covid exposure locations

Here are the latest newcomers, as at 5.38 last night (October 8) to the covid exposure list. Predominantly supermarkets, all are casual contacts:
- ALDI Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 6 October, 9.35am-10.30am
- Woolworths Metro, Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 6 October, 7am-8.10am
- Woolworths Metro, Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 5 October, 7am-3.15pm
- Woolworths, Cooleman Court Shopping Centre, Brierly Street, Weston, 3 October, 5.20pm-6.10pm
- Light rail, Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place , 28 September, 4.15pm-4.25pm.
- Light rail, Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place, 27 September, 4.03pm-4.13pm
- Coles, Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 26 September, 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Coles, Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 25 September, 7.30pm-8.20pm
People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.
If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.
People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.
The full list can be viewed here.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply