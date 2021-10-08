Supermarkets still dominate covid exposure locations

Here are the latest newcomers, as at 5.38 last night (October 8) to the covid exposure list. Predominantly supermarkets, all are casual contacts:

ALDI Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 6 October, 9.35am-10.30am

Woolworths Metro, Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 6 October, 7am-8.10am

Woolworths Metro , Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 5 October, 7am-3.15pm

Woolworths, Cooleman Court Shopping Centre, Brierly Street, Weston, 3 October, 5.20pm-6.10pm

Light rail, Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place , 28 September, 4.15pm-4.25pm.

Light rail , Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place, 27 September, 4.03pm-4.13pm

Coles, Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 26 September, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Coles, Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 25 September, 7.30pm-8.20pm

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.