Supermarkets crowd latest exposure sites list

Here is the latest update to the exposure locations list as at 9.39 today (September 18). There are no new close contacts listed, only casual ones:

Woolworths Gungahlin , 30-33 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin, September 15, 6.25pm-7.15pm.

Birch Building #35 (Facilities Maintenance Workshop only), ANU, 35 Science Road, Acton, September 13, 7.50am-9.20am.

Birch Building #35 (Facilities Maintenance Workshop only), ANU, 35 Science Road, Acton, September 13, 10.30am-1.30pm.

Birch Building #35 (Facilities Maintenance Workshop only), ANU, 35 Science Road, Acton, September 13, 3pm-4.30pm.

Woolworths Erindale , 50-68 Comrie Street, Wanniassa, September 13, 2.10pm-3pm.

Computer Science and Information Technology Building #108 – Level 1 (ground gloor) only, 108 North Road, Acton, September 13,

12.15pm-3.30pm.

Popes Electrical and Data Supplies , 50-52 Colbee Court, Phillip, September 13, 8am-9am.

Coles Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, September 13, 8pm-8.30pm.

Coles Kaleen , 1 Maribyrnong Avenue, Kaleen, September 12, 5.30pm-6.15pm.

Woolworths Erindale , 50-68 Comrie Street, Wanniassa, September 12, 9.05am-10.10am.

Coles Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, September 12, 8.40pm-9pm.

Costco Canberra , 39-41 Mustang Avenue, Majura Park, September 12, 1.45pm-3.15pm.

Woolworths Majura Park , 18-16 Spitfire Avenue, Majura Park, September 12, 2.45pm-3.50pm.

Jim Murphy’s Airport Cellars , 7 Mustang Avenue, Majura Park, September 12, 3.15pm-4.15pm

Supabarn Casey, 15 Kingsland Parade, Casey, September 11, 5.45pm-7pm.

Boss Projects Group , Gungahlin Village Site, Gungahlin Place and Hibberson Street, Gungahlin, September 9, 9.15am-4pm.

Coles Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, September 8, 1.35pm-2.30pm.

Boss Projects Group , Gungahlin Village Site, Gungahlin Place and Hibberson Street, Gungahlin, September 8, 7am-4pm.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.