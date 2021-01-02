Suspect eludes police by jumping in the lake

A 29-year-old Kambah man escaped by jumping into Lake Burley Griffin after having allegedly driven a car at police.

Early on December 28, police spotted a stolen black Hyundai Tuscon around Limestone Avenue, Ainslie, and tried to stop the vehicle. The Hyundai was followed to to Hackett Place, Hackett, where two women ran from the vehicle to a waiting silver Kia Sportage allegedly being driven by the 29-year-old man.

Police arrested the two women at the scene, and attempted to stop the Kia from leaving the area when, police allege, the man drove at police and failed to stop.

Police say the Kia then travelled through the Civic and on to Parkes Way before coming to a stop on the Kings Avenue Bridge about 1.15am when the man jumped into Lake Burley Griffin.

AFP Maritime, the SouthCare Rescue helicopter, ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Ambulance Service were called to search for the man, who got away.

However, acting on a search warrant, police arrested the man in Kambah on New Year’s Eve.

He faces five charges – driving a motor vehicle at police, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, theft and obtaining property by deception.

