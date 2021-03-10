Suspicious or not? Cops investigate Ainslie fire

POLICE are investigating a fire that blazed at an Ainslie property early this morning (March 10). 

They were alerted to the fire on Quick Street at about 3.30am.

It was extinguished by firefighters and handed over to police who are now seeking any information about the fire – including witnesses, CCTV or dash-cam footage – that points to any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6749697. 

