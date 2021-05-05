Sydney covid case puts ACT Health on alert

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POTENTIALLY infectious COVID-19 case in Sydney has sparked a warning from ACT Health, urging Canberrans to get tested immediately if they have been to any “exposure locations”. 

The case, a man from Sydney’s Eastern suburbs tested positive to COVID-19 today (May 5) and potentially visited a number of locations in Sydney while potentially infectious.

ACT Health is now advising anyone in the ACT who has been in the greater Sydney region of NSW on or after April 30 to visit the NSW Health website and check the venues (exposure locations) that this person attended, which include businesses in the suburbs Annandale, Bondi Junction, Casula, Mascot, Paddington, Rushcutters Bay, Silverwater and Sydney.

Anyone who has attended any of the current venues (exposure locations) at the dates and times specified, must immediately get tested, quarantine for 14 days from the time they were there, and call ACT Health on 5124 6209, an ACT Health spokeswoman says. 

“Anyone who has recently travelled to Sydney should continue to check the NSW Health website regularly as investigations are continuing and more venues may be added to the list of exposure locations,” she says. 

“ACT Health will be adding these new exposure locations in NSW to the COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice. We will also continue to monitor the situation in NSW closely and further respond if required. 

“This situation is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. Please remember that things can change quickly. Regularly check the public health advice in the state or territory you are visiting or have visited for two weeks after returning.” 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRaising awareness to the role of law in society  
Next articleEnacting the lead up to the Vietnam War
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply