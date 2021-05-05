Sydney covid case puts ACT Health on alert

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POTENTIALLY infectious COVID-19 case in Sydney has sparked a warning from ACT Health, urging Canberrans to get tested immediately if they have been to any “exposure locations”.

The case, a man from Sydney’s Eastern suburbs tested positive to COVID-19 today (May 5) and potentially visited a number of locations in Sydney while potentially infectious.

ACT Health is now advising anyone in the ACT who has been in the greater Sydney region of NSW on or after April 30 to visit the NSW Health website and check the venues (exposure locations) that this person attended, which include businesses in the suburbs Annandale, Bondi Junction, Casula, Mascot, Paddington, Rushcutters Bay, Silverwater and Sydney.

Anyone who has attended any of the current venues (exposure locations) at the dates and times specified, must immediately get tested, quarantine for 14 days from the time they were there, and call ACT Health on 5124 6209, an ACT Health spokeswoman says.

“Anyone who has recently travelled to Sydney should continue to check the NSW Health website regularly as investigations are continuing and more venues may be added to the list of exposure locations,” she says.

“ACT Health will be adding these new exposure locations in NSW to the COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice. We will also continue to monitor the situation in NSW closely and further respond if required.

“This situation is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. Please remember that things can change quickly. Regularly check the public health advice in the state or territory you are visiting or have visited for two weeks after returning.”