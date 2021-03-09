Take a seat, so to speak, you’ll want to read this 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a previous column I mentioned the Americanised habit of asking for the bathroom in order to avoid using that apparently offensive “t” word, “toilet”.

That got me wondering – why is the porcelain throne room referred to as the toilet?

I found it’s French in origin, coming from “toilette”. Toilette is derived from another word “toile”, which means cloth. A cloth would be draped over the gentry in the morning while their hair was being groomed as they sat over a chamber pot doing their business. The word toilet came to be used for the room where that action took place.

There are many other words used to refer to the toilet. The more common ones include loo, latrine, lavatory, head, the John, bog, khazi, privy, dunny, restroom, WC, and Crapper. (I am indebted to “plumbworld” for information on the origin of these terms, some of which date back to Roman times.)

“Loo” is derived from the French “guardez l’eau”, meaning “watch out for the water”. In Middle Ages Europe people emptied their chamber pots out of upstairs bedroom windows on to the street below. They called out “guardez l’eau” first so that pedestrians could avoid wearing the contents. The British shortened this down to “l’eau” then “loo” and applied the term to the toilet itself.

“Latrine” comes from the Latin word for wash – “lavare”. Lavare transformed into “lavatrina” which was then shortened to “latrina” and changed to “latrine” by the French in 1642. Today the word “latrine” is most commonly used by the military.

“Lavatory” comes from the Latin word “lavatorium”, which means “washbasin”.

“Head” is of maritime origin. Traditionally the toilet on a boat was located at the head or bow. It was located in that area so that seawater splashed up by the front of the vessel washed the waste away.

“The John” is named after Sir John Harrington who invented Britain’s first flushing toilet.

The bog is a contraction of “boghouse” and comes from British slang meaning “to defecate”.

The “privy” is an old British term. It derives from “private”, once used in the north of England and Scotland to refer to an outside toilet.

“Dunny” is an Australian expression for an outside toilet. It comes from the British word “dunnekin”, meaning “dung-house”.

“Restroom” is of early 20th century American origin, applying to a room with a toilet where you would “rest and refresh” yourself.

“WC” stands for “water closet” because the first plumbed toilets were located in closets.

“Crapper” first appeared around 1932. It derives from the company “Thomas Crapper & Co Ltd”, that manufactured toilets in Britain.

“Khazi” is possibly derived from the Cockney toilet word “carsey” but could also have been brought back from the colonial Zulu wars. The Zulu or Swahili word “M’khazi” refers to a toilet.

What does polite company call it then? Well, if you’re caught short at Buckingham Palace, lavatory or loo are the preferred terms.

As you might expect, I have some personal toilet-related experiences to share with you.

From working in Japan, I believe the world’s most user-friendly and sanitary porcelain thrones are the Japanese ones, which feature heated seats and different bidet options.

In many parts of the world, porcelain squat toilets, comprising a couple of footrests on either side of a hole in the ground, are the norm. Squatting is probably the most natural position for doing the business.

However, Caucasians are rubbish at squatting as I demonstrated in rural China when I went to a communal squat toilet room where the local men squatted over the toilet holes and discussed local issues. Needless to say, they were amused by my squat-balancing problem.

In the infantry when we were in the field, the normal procedure was to use one’s entrenching tool to dig a hole behind a small tree (to hang on to) while you squatted and did your business.

In Central and South America, newspaper is often used instead of toilet paper, so there’s a basket next to the toilet to put the soiled paper in. The flies and smell can be somewhat confronting. (That said, the disgusting toilets at the Pheasants Nest rest stop on the way to Sydney take some beating.)

At Chernobyl I was advised to spend as little time in the toilet as possible because the toilet water there was still radioactive.

At an army operational base in Vietnam, we had six thunderboxes (field toilets) mounted in a row over a sealed septic pit with hessian partitioning to protect our modesty. Periodically, diesel was poured into the pit to keep the flies away. One of the diggers was smoking as he sat there and when he had finished, absent-mindedly dropped his cigarette butt between his legs and into the pit below. That caused a small explosion and six soldiers having to see the medic for singed private parts. I’m not sure if they were listed as wounded-in-action!

