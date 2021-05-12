Team effort drives success to local car dealers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Success is a team effort, according to Mirko Milic, who is very proud of the car dealership teams he leads. This is a sponsored post.

SUCCESS is a team effort, according to Mirko Milic, who is very proud of the

teams he leads.

Mirko is the dealer principal of Canberra Toyota and Lexus of Canberra, part of the Janrule Automotive Group, which also consists of Subaru Canberra, Rolfe Honda, Phillip Mitsubishi, Canberra Peugeot, Canberra Citroen, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Canberra.

Mirko says the people and the culture of the team are an important part of what stands them apart.

Mirko’s own passion for the business is driven by the philosophy of “kaizen”, a Japanese term that is defined as continuous improvement.

“I am performance-driven and continuously looking at how we can do things better and am always improving what we do,” he says.

He says some of the 396 employees have been with them for about 40 years and the business invests in the team by creating training opportunities.

“We have up to 40 apprentices in our workshops. At any time, there are around 70 staff undertaking some sort of formal training – from business development, health and safety, leadership or administration,” he says.

“We also run a future dealer leaders program in which young people are identified as potential leaders of the future.

“We support them with monthly training and hope that one day they will take over from us.”

The results of this performance-driven culture at Canberra Toyota tells a great success story, Mirko says.

“We are the largest Toyota dealership in the ACT and south east NSW and the fourth largest in service customers nationally,” he says.

“We are the 12th best performing Toyota dealership in vehicle sales across the country and have made the ‘National Top 20 Club’ for the past nine years.”

And when it comes to customer service, Mirko says all teams have always prided themselves on customer service, with the aim to provide “unbelievable” customer service.

“From the car washers out cleaning the cars in -5C in winter, to the workshop team who get the cars ready, to the sales and service department – everyone plays an important role,” he says.

Being a good corporate citizen is another passion that Mirko and his team get behind with initiatives such as supporting St Vincent de Paul’s CEO sleepout for 10 years.

“We also sponsor the Vinnies Night Patrol, in which two vans go out into Civic and Dickson every night to provide homeless people in our community with blankets, food and support,” he says.

“Supporting community sport is another initiative that the staff enjoy. We sponsor the Canberra Raiders, Gungahlin Eagles, Belconnen Magpies and Canberra FC, to name a few.”

Canberra Toyota, visit canberratoyota.com.au

CANBERRA TOYOTA BELCONNEN

DELIVERING easy, comfortable and friendly interactions with customers, Lisa Gray is proud to be the general manager of Canberra Toyota Belconnen and Gungahlin.

Both locations specialise in the selling of late model used cars, with Canberra Toyota Belconnen also selling new Toyota vehicles. Both locations have workshops that supply Toyota parts and service all makes and models, Lisa says.

“Our workshops are staffed by Toyota trained technicians with all the latest tools to ensure that vehicles serviced with Canberra Toyota Belconnen and Gungahlin are serviced as per the manufacturer’s guidelines, eliminating any warranty concerns,” Lisa says.

“We will even come and pick your vehicle up from your home or work place, drive it to the dealership, carry out the service and drop it back all at no charge. No one else offers that.”

With more than 50 years’ motor vehicle sales experience between the sales team at Gungahlin and Belconnen, Lisa says they know what they’re doing and are able to provide customers with accurate product information and advice that is relevant to their needs.

As a busy mum of two, Lisa also understands how important empathy can be and says her team adds an extra touch of empathy with everything they do.

“My team understands that we must provide a professional service, in a timely manner and ensure we make every interaction easy, comfortable and friendly,” she says.

No matter what service a customer is after, whether it’s needing a loan car from the service department or accessing its 24-hour breakdown service, Lisa says the locally-run businesses look after the community that looks after them.

Canberra Toyota Belconnen, 1 Josephson Street, Belconnen. Call 6222 1700.

CANBERRA TOYOTA GUNGAHLIN

THE team at Canberra Toyota Gungahlin, a business focused on used car sales including Toyota certified used cars, offers an efficient and professional experience for every customer, says business and general sales manager Bin Xiao.

Bin, who provides optimised finance and insurance options for every customer, works alongside Sachin, a highly experienced sales consultant who has more than 10 years’ experience in sales, and Jon, a current trainee with Toyota Gungahlin who has worked in dealerships for three years and has a deep understanding of how they operate.

“Everyone in the multicultural team is from different ethical and cultural backgrounds [which] helps [us] to build better bonds with the local, multicultural communities in Gungahlin,” Bin says.

“It is a winning team, because we speak customers’ language, [whether it’s] English, Chinese, and Hindi.”

When it comes to helping a customer buy a suitable and reliable car to meet their needs, Bin says the team provides a professional and friendly customer service.

“We also provide a complete vehicle life cycle valuation for a customer’s current car when they are considering selling or trade-in,” he says.

Canberra Toyota Gungahlin also offers 100-point mechanical inspections, extended warranty options, the convenience of delivery, a discounted loyalty service, and varieties of used car stock including Toyota certified used cars, which Bin says gives customers faith and trust in choosing a car from them.

Canberra Toyota Gungahlin, 4 O’Brien Place, Gungahlin. Call 6123 4600.

CANBERRA TOYOTA PHILLIP

CENTRALLY located in Phillip, the team at Canberra Toyota Phillip is full of experienced and knowledgeable technicians and consultants, says general manager Amir Hayati.

Amir, who is in charge of the four main areas of customer satisfaction – occupational health and safety, internal processes, manufacturer compliance, and profitability – says he works alongside a team of talented apprentices, technicians, sales consultants, customer service advisors, administration staff and department managers.

Together, they offer services such as new car sales, pre-owned car sales, and finance and insurance, as well as spare parts, car servicing, and after sales, roadworthy and pre-purchase inspections.

“We have service department veterans with 35 years of experience in servicing Toyota cars at the Phillip workshop,” Amir says.

“Many locals rely only on their advice when it comes to making important decisions about their Toyota cars.

“We have sales consultants who have gained exceptional levels of product knowledge and have also built a valuable client base.”

And Amir says the team is multicultural with many staff members who are bilingual, so language will most likely not be a barrier when people come to Canberra Toyota Phillip.

“We look forward to hearing from you or your team,” he says.

Canberra Toyota Phillip, 160 Melrose Drive, Phillip. Call 6222 1800.

CANBERRA TOYOTA FYSHWICK

FOCUSING on retail and fleet sales, Canberra Toyota Fyshwick is the central location for Toyota’s retail, business, fleet and corporation operations for the ACT and its surrounding areas, says general manager Don Griffiths.

“We are ideally and conveniently situated within the main industrial and commercial area of the ACT. Albeit within 10 minutes of Canberra’s CBD,” Don says.

The team at Canberra Toyota Fyshwick encompasses Kim, Luke and Dusko in the new vehicle team, Geoff and John in the used vehicle team, a fleet team, which is headed by Brad, the service manager, who is joined by accounts managers Sergio, Louise and Kirsty, as well as a service team, headed up by service manager Brad, who works alongside service advisors Colin, Matt and Nik.

Together, Don says their motto is to treat all customers like they are guests in their own homes.

“All the staff from sales to service to parts are exceptionally guest centric striving to always exceed our guests’ expectations,” he says.

Canberra Toyota Fyshwick, 44 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6222 1900.

LEXUS OF CANBERRA

LEXUS of Canberra, which has its sales and service centres located in Phillip, is committed to making all its customers feel completely welcome, says general manager Mikkel Litonjua.

Established in 1990, Lexus of Canberra is one of three original Lexus dealers in Australia, and Mikkel says its commitment to customer service is second to none.

Its team embody omotenashi, the Japanese spirit of hospitality.

“Our passion for customer service and providing the best service we can is always at the forefront of why we do what we do daily, whether it’s new and used vehicle sales, finance and insurance, vehicle servicing, ACT vehicle inspections and tyre replacement,” Mikkel says.

“I welcome you to come to our dealership or if you can’t come to us we can come to you, so you can experience our service and passion for the brand first-hand. Let our actions show why you should choose us.”

Lexus of Canberra also serves the community and is proud sponsors of charities such as Ronald McDonald House Canberra.

Lexus of Canberra, 162 Melrose Drive, Phillip. Call 6222 1888 or visit lexusofcanberra.com.au

VOLVO CARS CANBERRA

VOLVO Cars Canberra is renowned for safety and their systems that provide care and consideration for people, says dealer principal Chris Mullins.

Located in Phillip, Chris says the team there sells new and used Volvo vehicles, and offers services such as finance and insurance, and are able to provide enhancements to vehicles they sell.

Chris says Volvo Cars Canberra is a locally-owned business, and proudly sponsors a wide range of community, sporting and charitable events in the Canberra region.

“We enhance your buying experience by providing expert after sales service with courtesy pick-up and drop-off convenience, knowing your car is being treated with the care and professionalism you would expect in our large and modern workshop service area,” he says.

“We are a multi-award winning dealer group. Our awards are based on recognition for excellence in sales, service and customer satisfaction.”

Volvo Cars Canberra, 29 Botany Street, Phillip. Call 6171 2885 or visit volvocarscanberra.com.au

ENTERPRISE RENT-A-CAR

CONVENIENTLY located at Canberra Airport, the locally-owned business, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, offers a superior car rental experience to all its customers, says branch manager Marwan Altalib.

The biggest car rental company in the world, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is able to offer car rental services to travellers and the local community due to its prime location at the airport, he says.

Backed by a diversified team in terms of cultural and educational backgrounds, Marwan says: “We have a winning team because we use our diversity to foster a great customer service experience that is rooted in our local Canberra community and blended with an international perspective.

“Our customers are choosing us because we can offer a superior customer service experience, since we are locally owned, and we are agile enough to ensure that our offerings are tailored to address our customers’ individual and business needs.

“Our pole position in Google Reviews among all the car rental companies at Canberra Airport is a testimony to our competitive advantage in offering a superior customer service experience.”

Marwan is also proud to say that the team there has not only stayed the same during COVID-19 but since January they’ve been able to increase their fleet by more than 83 per cent, and sales by more than 151 per cent.

“[And] while rapidly improving its customer satisfaction rating,” he says.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2/35 Terminal Avenue, Canberra Airport.

Call 6248 9966 or visit enterpriserentacar.com.au

PHILLIP MITSUBISHI

PHILLIP Mitsubishi dealer principal Chris Mullins says Mitsubishis are renowned for their durability and reliability and are now backed with a 10-year Warranty and 10-year capped price servicing.

Located on Botany Street, Chris says the team there sells new and used Mitsubishi vehicles, and offers services such as finance and insurance, and are able to provide enhancements to vehicles they sell.

With experienced staff, Chris says Phillip Mitsubishi prides itself on good, old-fashioned service.

“We also have a comprehensive fleet team offering a full suite of corporate and novated leasing products,” he says.

“Come in and take advantage of our full range of courtesy loan vehicles to get you where you need to be easily, while your vehicle is being serviced.”

Phillip Mitsubishi, 29 Botany Street, Phillip. Call 6113 6000 or visit phillipmitsubishi.com.au

SUBARU CANBERRA

SUBARU Canberra provides an outstanding customer experience by matching customer needs and wants to the appropriate new and used vehicles, says dealer principal Jon Dudok.

Backed by a balanced team of experienced automotive professionals, Jon says they can service and repair Subaru vehicles, get parts and accessories in, as well as provide finance and leasing options to customers looking to buy a new or used Subaru or vehicle of another brand.

Describing the team as customer-focused, he says: “The team collaborates on all decisions and we focus on continually improving our processes and the customer experience.

“We have a major focus on training. We strive to make sure our customers get the best possible experience whether buying or servicing their Subaru.

“We build lasting relationships with our customers. Service and repairs we use genuine parts with factory trained technicians ensuring your Subaru is always in great condition.”

Subaru Canberra, 142 Melrose Drive, Phillip. Call 6208 4333 or visit subarucanberra.com.au

CANBERRA PEUGEOT & CITROEN

WITH about 42 years’ experience in the automotive industry, Robert Hush has spent 10 of those years with the Janrule Automotive Group.

He started as a sales manager for Toyota before becoming the general manager of Canberra Toyota Gungahlin, and working with a group of managers as a sales trainer with sales staff across the group.

Most recently, Robert became the dealer principal of Canberra Peugeot and Citroen.

Robert’s career achievements include being awarded “National Sales Manager of the Year” and owning his own dealership, Robert Hush motors, which was dealing in new Toyota and used vehicles.

“After retiring, Toyota approached me and I was engaged for three months to set up used vehicle sales for Toyota. That was 10 years ago,” he says.

“My motto in business is 100 per cent respect for staff and customers. What you give in business, you can expect to receive. Show interest in people and you become an interesting person.

“I have clients today that I originally sold a car 42 years ago. People are coming back today. This shows loyalty.”

It’s an end of an era for Janrule as it unfortunately will relinquish the franchise as of June 30, at which point Robert will retire.

ROLFE HONDA

ROLFE Honda opened in Canberra on October 1, 1998, and 17 days later David Jameson joined the team.

Now, the dealer principal, David’s been there since, working his way up from service manager, to parts manager, to general manager, to dealer principal.

“When Janrule acquired Rolfe Honda on August 1, 2018, I stayed on as dealer principal,” he says.

Before working at Rolfe Honda, David, a mechanic by trade, started was an apprentice with Toyota for about seven years.

“I find satisfaction working in the automotive industry and working with Honda – a good brand, which has a good team,” he says.

“It’s a happy team that shows commitment and is excited to be part of a successful team.

“I treat customers how I would like to be treated. Even though Canberra is a city, it’s really a big country town and word spreads quickly so word of mouth is crucial and it’s important to get things right when you’re dealing with customers.”

Due to the restructure of the Honda parent company, Janrule will officially relinquish this dealership as of June 30.