Teen driver dead after highway collision

THERE’S been a fourth fatality on ACT roads for the year with the death of a 19-year-old following a two-vehicle collision in Hume early this morning (March 8).

At about 1.20am, emergency services were called to a collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Honda sedan on the Monaro Highway.

Ambulance paramedics were there but the teenage driver was declared dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.