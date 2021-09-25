Teen rifles through 15 unlocked cars in Curtin

A 16-year-old has been charged following a series of car break-ins in Curtin overnight.

At about 1.10am today (September 25), police were alerted to someone looking into parked cars and trying car handles in Holman Street.

Police arrived to discover cars with doors open and property strewn inside and outside the vehicles. More open vehicles were discovered in Macalister Crescent.

Police spotted a teenage boy and the contents on his pockets included cash, a watch, a dash camera and various tools.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of stolen property and going equipped for theft. Further charges are expected to be laid.

Granted bail, the teenager will face court at a later date.

Inspector Simon Coady said up to 15 cars were targeted that were not locked and secured.

“We’re all spending a lot more time at home, but it’s still important to lock your car even if you’re only gone for a few seconds and, of course, remove any valuables that may encourage this opportunistic crime,” he said.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.