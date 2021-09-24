Teens accused of robbing 79-year-old in Belconnen

A 79-year-old was paying for goods at a Belconnen Mall bakery when three teenagers allegedly robbed him yesterday (September 23).

At about 12pm the 79-year-old was allegedly approached from behind by the teenagers, who stole the cash from his hands and ran off.

Police says the three teenagers were later observed on CCTV footage leaving the location in a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Late yesterday afternoon, police found Mitsubishi Lancer in the backyard of a Holt address. A resident at the house said the teens had abandoned the vehicle.

While at the Holt address, police identified another teenager who was known as having an existing warrant for his arrest, peering through a window of the house, and arrested him, as well as another teenager who was in breach of his bail conditions.

Both of these young teens were confirmed as not being involved with the robbery.

At about 11.15pm last night police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Macquarie with four occupants and identified one of the men as the alleged 18-year-old offender responsible for the robbery.

The man provided a false name and was unable to tell police where he was travelling to. Police arrested him and he was charged with robbery, breach of bail conditions and contravention of public health direction.