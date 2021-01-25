TGA gives Pfizer vaccine the go-ahead

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has today (January 25) been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) for use across Australia, scheduled to roll out across the country by late February.

Following news of the approval, the ACT government said it continues to work with the Commonwealth Government on what the COVID-19 vaccine implementation program will look like here in Canberra.

“We will communicate openly and in a timely way about the vaccine rollout, so Canberrans will know when they can get the vaccine, how to get it and what to do when the time comes,” Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

“This is the approach we have always taken to keeping the community informed throughout the pandemic.

“The vaccine rollout is a major logistical and operational exercise and we are working hard to ensure we are ready to rollout the vaccination here in the ACT, as part of the national rollout.

“As advised by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the program will initially be focused on people who have an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 related disease and those at risk of exposure, being infected with and transmitting the virus.”

The ACT government’s recently launched website will also provide updated information on the vaccine as part of preparations for the roll out, Mr Barr said.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Canberra in the last 24 hours.