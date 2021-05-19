The busy commercial hub with a history

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” speaks to some of Fyshwick’s proud business owners who love sharing their skills and services with the region.

HISTORY quite literally runs through the streets of Fyshwick, with the suburb’s roads all being named after Australian industrial towns and regions.

Some are more recognisable than others, but whether its “Geelong Street”, “Isa Street” or “Wollongong Street”, each represents a location nestled somewhere across the nation.

Fyshwick itself is named after Sir Philip Fysh, a Tasmanian politician who helped bring about Australia’s Federation.

It’s been a suburb since the 1920s and has since become one of the biggest and busiest business hubs in the capital.

James has an eye for quality furniture

EX-Government Furniture, Canberra’s leading dealer in surplus office furniture, has a range of high-quality and affordable items for any space, says owner James Fullerton.

James has been selling second-hand furniture for more than 20 years and, with different stock arriving every week, he says there’s always something new available that doesn’t break the bank.

“We’ve got chairs from $5 right up to $2500 dollars so there’s a pretty wide range,” he says.

Coming to Fyshwick to shop for furniture is the thing to do at the moment, says James.

“There are more cafes and coffee shops in Fyshwick now than in Kingston,” he says.

Currently in stock, James says there is a range of high-quality storage options such as white timber bookcases and cabinets.

And for those people who are still working from home, James says they have items that bring the office to the home.

“We have stylish and comfortable chairs which achieve that perfectly, giving you a better and more comfortable experience while you work or relax,” he says.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available. We have an eye for good quality.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Salon has a passion for all things hair

THE team at Meshki Hair may be small, but together they offer a powerful, passionate and personal service for all things hair, says owner Naz Jaberi.

“We offer [services such as] haircutting, styling, colouring and care for women, men and kids,” says Naz, who has 15 years’ experience in the industry.

She works alongside Tess, another senior stylist with 14 years’ experience and Elmira, who is passionately pursuing an apprenticeship.

Naz says the team believe no two heads are the same.

“Everyone is different and I’m really big on trying to create a personal customer service experience for every person,” she says.

“I believe it’s so important to offer that personal touch.”

Naz opened her salon in Fyshwick last April and says she’s quickly gained a group of regulars and new customers that the team strive to go above and beyond for.

“We do hair for events like weddings where we go off-site to make it easier for clients,” says Naz.

“For one regular, we recently went to Wollongong for her wedding.

“We really love what we do, to us it doesn’t feel like work.”

Meshki Hair, unit 2, 52-56 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4096 or visit facebook.com/meshkihair

Window tinting for the car and home

TINT a Car has a range of tinting products and services that cut down on heat and glare, and help protect the home as well as the car, says office manager Kathy Lysle.

Located on Kembla Street, Tint a Car is the only outlet of the nationwide franchise in the ACT and specialises in tinting all types of vehicles and buildings with a wide range of films, says Kathy.

One of the films on offer, their intelligent Spectre ceramic film, is long-lasting, won’t interfere with technology and has superior infrared rejection that surpasses other films, she says.

“That’s the new and better option people are going for and has a 98 per cent UV rejection rating,” says Kathy.

Tint a Car, which tints window panels in homes, businesses and schools, has tinted window panels in many schools and childcare centres in Canberra, she says.

As well as windows, Tint a Car also offers paint and body protection, such as “EliteX”, a hydrophobic surface protection that’s extremely durable, which helps save cars from damage caused by dust, bugs, tree sap and bird excrement, says Kathy.

It will also retain the car’s gloss finish, where other coatings dull the sheen and produce a matte-style look, she says.

Tint a Car, 5/1 Kembla Street, Fyshwick. Call 138 468, email canberra@tintacar.com.au or visit tintacar.com.au

Shop for a chance to win a car

CUSTOMERS who make a purchase in store until June 24 at Hydraulink Canberra will have a chance to win monthly prizes, including a brand new 2021 Toyota Hilux, says owner Jason Gavin.

Operating in Fyshwick for more than 20 years, Jason says Hydraulink Canberra provides hydraulics products and services to the region, from mobile hose fabrication and installation to rams, pumps, and a range of hydraulic components, as well as machinery inspections.

“Hydraulics by definition is a very powerful force, so it’s vital that hydraulic machinery is checked up on to ensure safety and effectiveness,” he says.

“Any sort of lifting equipment, platforms, tailgates, cranes – they all need to be inspected, maintained and serviced once a year.

“We’re a service agent for most leading brands so we have access to expertise from the manufacturers.”

The team also provides a mobile breakdown service, which aims to be as fast as possible for customers, he says.

“We understand with this kind of machinery time is money,” says Jason.

“We aim to be ready and on site within 60 minutes of receiving a call asking for assistance.”

Hydraulink Canberra, 54 Kembla Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4777 or visit hydraulinkcanberra.com.au

Leading the way in sustainable transport

ION Dna is Australia’s first dedicated all electric-vehicle showroom, with the largest range of electric scooters in Canberra, says owner Rob Ogilvie.

Rob, a national race and rally driver, says he started Ion Dna in 2018 with an ethos of wanting to provide environmentally sustainable transport.

“We’re really on the precipice of this technology. Over the next two years we’re going to see a massive change in the vehicle fleet in Australia,” says Rob.

“That’s because [e-vehicles have] a whole range of benefits. E-vehicles are an alternative to public transport, people can park out of town and ride in, not have to pay for parking, there’s less cost, and there’s the environmental component.”

Ion Dna also has electric cars in stock and electric boards soon to arrive.

“People can come in and test drive the technology and tangibly get a feel for it and what they personally need,” he says.

“Some people want a light scooter, some people want a longer battery range for long commutes, others want commuting with weekend fun, and then there are others who just want it fast.

“We have a skill set that allows us to identify what people want and need and we can find a fit for them.”

Ion Dna, unit 1, 67 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick. Call 6185 7111 or visit iondna.com.au

Offering the ‘biggest’ winter workwear range

SEEARS Workwear has recently extended its floor space to cater for their largest range of winter workwear stock ever – the biggest in the region, says owner Pat Seears.

With more than 30 years of providing quality work clothes to the Canberra region and a team that’s backed with more than 90 years’ combined industry experience, Seears Workwear knows what working people are after, says Pat.

Stocking work apparel such as high-vis workwear, jackets, jeans, shoes and hats, he says: “Everything is the best quality from the best manufacturers”.

Located on Barrier Street, he says their stock includes safety work boots, leather shoes and steel-toed canvas shoes, from brands including Puma, Rockport and Dunlop.

It also has workwear for chefs, paramedics and firefighters, says Pat, who runs the business with his son Shane, and says they know the needs of local businesses and supply many Fyshwick businesses with their work uniforms.

They can also assist companies through their corporate uniform services, which provides customised embroidery services for promotional clothing and business uniforms.

Seears Workwear also has stores in NSW and Queensland, and Pat says they deliver all over the country.

Seears Workwear, 60 Barrier Street. Call 6280 4111 or visit seearsworkwear.com.au