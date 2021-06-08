The dangers of driving on snow-covered roads 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are urging ill-prepared drivers to reconsider driving on local, snow-covered mountains to avoid getting lost, bogged or crashing.

Each winter, emergency service agencies assist drivers who have found themselves lost, bogged or who have had a collision on slippery mountain roads.

Now, well into this winter, ACT Policing’s acting Supt Donna Hofmeier is asking drivers to think about their safety before heading into the mountains.

“We regularly respond to incidents where ill-prepared and inexperienced drivers get into trouble in the mountains,” she says.

“Drivers are reminded that these are relatively remote areas with extended response times for police and other emergency services.

“We are asking drivers – if you don’t have experience driving in the mountains, please reconsider your trip.”

When driving in the mountains, police advise:

If you have never driven in these conditions – ask a more experienced friend or family member to drive on the trip.

Where possible use a 4WD. These are the safest vehicles to drive on wet muddy roads.

Always check for road closures before setting off on your trip.

Always take appropriate clothing (such as waterproof footwear) and supplies should your journey be longer than expected.

Be patient and avoid travelling in these areas at night time.

Let someone know of you plans. They can assist if you get into trouble and are out of phone range.

Turn on your headlights to increase visibility in foggy conditions.

Ensure your windscreen wipers are working effectively and your vehicle is mechanically sound.

If conditions are hazardous, always reduce you speed accordingly. Increase your braking distance by leaving ample room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Apply your brakes in a steady and controlled manner. Braking hard and suddenly on wet dirt roads can cause you to lose control. Do not accelerate quickly after stopping; apply gentle pressure to your accelerator to avoid skidding.

Surface moisture or dew can freeze and become ‘black ice’. Take particular care when travelling on roads in these conditions.

If heavy sleet or snow make driving too difficult, pull over safely to the side of the road and wait until conditions improve.

And if you stop to play in the snow, police say: