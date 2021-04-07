The nearby, fast growing city with a history

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN, which started as a squattage, held by ex-convict and inn keeper Timothy Beard, pre-1838, is now one of the fastest growing inland cities in NSW, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.

It became a township in 1838 when there were about 50 people in the town, and more recently has grown to a population of almost 60,000, according to the 2016 Census.

Its name is the anglicised form of “quinbean” – an Aboriginal word meaning “clear waters”.

Queanbeyan’s economy is based on light construction, manufacturing, retail and agriculture but this continues to grow, with a variety of other businesses settling in the region such as arts organisations.

Centre line up has something for everyone

THERE’S something for everyone in The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s line up of great shows and events, says artistic director Jordan Best.

“[There] will be classic stories like you’ve never seen them before [when] a New Zealand theatre company brings two fantastic shows to The Q – ‘Don Juan’ and ‘Jekyll and Hyde’,” says Jordan.

For those interested in a fun night out, a centre spokesperson says “Don Juan”, which will run from May 11-16, follows a “mischievous” cast of badly-accented, pretend Frenchmen.

Meanwhile, “Jekyll and Hyde” is a bonkers rendition of the literary classic and will run from May 18-23 and will be both a delightful comedy and shocking thriller, the spokesperson says.

Ahead of the upcoming shows, Jordan’s also excited to announce that with further easing of restrictions, The Q now has a 110 person seating capacity, meaning more people can come and enjoy the talent on offer.

Navigating the rules and bylaws of strata

WITH more than 30 years’ experience in strata management, Bridge Strata’s NSW branch director, Jan Browne, is not only an expert on the region, but an active member of the community, too.

Jan manages clients in Queanbeyan, Yass, Bungendore and surrounding areas, and believes she now handles about 90 per cent of community strata in that region.

That is in addition to the residential and commercial strata, such as apartments and townhouses, as well as industry.

“Strata management is another type of governance [that] involves community living,” says Jan.

“You’ve got rules and bylaws about what you’ve got to do to comply financially.”

That includes the lodging of tax returns and paying arrears, as well as saving money in a capital works fund, Jan says.

“So if something breaks down or the building needs painting, there’s money there to pay for [it], and owners aren’t having to have special levies,” she says.

Jan is also a proud member of the local community, coaching basketball in Braidwood and supporting local charities such as Rise Above – Capital Region Cancer Relief.

She works alongside Bridge Strata’s Canberra branch director, Craig Bowditch, who handles the Canberra area, and with more than 30 years’ experience himself, fashions himself as a “jack of all trades”.

Aged care facility with a focus on lifestyle

PERFECTLY positioned to take advantage of everything that the region has to offer, Warrigal in Queanbeyan is an affordable option for aged care, says CEO Mark Sewell.

Located on Canberra Avenue, Warrigal Queanbeyan has been designed with lifestyle at the heart, with facilities on-site such as a bistro, cafe, hairdresser, day spa and wellness centre, says Mark.

“We want the whole community to feel welcome and to come and enjoy spending time with the residents. Being so close to the Queanbeyan CBD will also help bring greater vibrancy to the town centre.

“Warrigal Queanbeyan offers all levels of support in one location, providing a full transition of care from residential aged care to independent retirement living.”

Late last year, Warrigal also took over aged care facilities in Calwell and Stirling which means another 288 aged care places in Canberra will join Warrigal’s 11 residential care homes and nine other aged care homes across Illawarra and the Southern Highlands.

“We’re really excited about these homes joining Warrigal and look forward to the contribution Warrigal can make with its significant experience in offering high-quality aged care services for over 50 years,” Mark says.

“This expansion will allow us to reach and support older people from these new areas, which aligns with our values and vision of older people living great lives through a comprehensive, local and trusted aged care system.”

Reliable finance for working equipment

FOR about 40 years, Oatram Finance and Leasing has been specialist brokers in finance and leasing for working equipment such as trucks, earth-moving equipment, forestry equipment and recycling equipment.

“We help everyone get excellent rates, from large, well-known companies to individuals,” says director Andrew Barmin.

“We have a wide variety of lenders where we’re able to obtain finance from.

“We’re able to do older equipment as well as new, and know how to handle private sales.”

As Oatram Finance and Leasing is independent, Andrew says they’re able to give their clients options, especially now as interest rates are the lowest he’s seen in his near 20 years of experience.

“They can negotiate a better price with pre-approved funds or we can negotiate rates on their behalf,” he says.

“We offer finance on second-hand vehicles over 10 years old and, [if, for example], you want an engine rebuild on a truck, we will have a lender who can handle that.”

Andrew says it all comes with an excellent service team, including finance broker Det Barmin, office coordinator Sarah Collins, and administrator Sue Dunn, who are happy to travel to clients at a time that suits them.

Competition brings local talent to art society

THE Queanbeyan Art Society, now more than 50 years old, has a brand-new competitive exhibition that will make for a fascinating display, says president Barry Cranston.

Located by the picturesque Queanbeyan River in the historic O’Neills Cottage, the Queanbeyan Art Society is the only art society in Australia to run an exhibition every month of the year with an average of 120 works, says Barry.

“[For the new exhibition] entrants can paint people, places, animals, or sculpt anything that comes out of their imagination,” he says.

“There’ll be a diverse range of perspectives, styles, and ways of seeing the world on the walls, especially as it’s open to absolutely any age wishing to enter.”

For those inspired to get in touch with their creative side, Barry says the art society also offers a range of classes and workshops to enjoy.

“We run classes every day of the week, and we have 12 workshops throughout the year open to anyone wishing to develop their artistic skills,” he says.

“There are also sculpting classes in the evening, as well as life drawing classes.”

The art society is open from 10am to 1pm, every day of the week.

