The time for Kyrgios on court is called in last hour

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Nick Kyrgios sounds out the crowd support after winning first set against Dominic Thiem in their third-round clash at Australian Open. Photo: Twitter

JUST as well as the stands will be empty for the next five days because the manic spirit of Nick Kyrgios would have been silenced without the noise of the crowds

Even though the return of a budding romance after Kyrgios continued this week to gesture to spectators to show their loud appreciation that was bordering on shameless flirting still promises to spread ubiquitously past Melbourne Park akin to latest coronavirus strain.

The lost presence of the Canberra favourite taking control on his favourite Australian Open tennis court is equally lost like the other anticlimactic heartbreaker is.

But at least John Cain Arena will live on for another day this tournament.

The late former Victorian Premier, whose grand vision was the one-time named National Tennis Centre, would have been saddened to witness the number of Kyrgios fans scamper home to meet the midnight lockdown cast by another Victorian Premier.

But probably not as hurriedly than the reasons behind why the 25-year-old talent would be.

The final result that had Austrian No.3 seed Dominic Thiem claim a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 triumph also had little to do with Kyrgios rushing back on Friday night to cross the border.

Though the world No.47 looked on his way to a third-round win in three straight sets after a clean start in the first two would have defeated the purpose of parting Melbourne quickly.

“It is what it is,” Kyrgios said in the press conference that was just brief enough to beat the latest pandemic deadline.

“I’m not disappointed at all – I’m super proud of everything I’ve done the last couple of months to get ready for it.

“I put myself in a winning position – so I’m not disappointed at all.

“He’s a heck of a player.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleVirus lockdown costs Canberra Cavalry a place in ABL decider
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply