The week to really care about carers

LISA KELLY says it would cost $77.9 billion a year to replace the role of carers across Australia and this is the week to recognise their incredible work. This is a sponsored post.

NATIONAL Carers Week (October 10-16), is a time to recognise the work and the contribution carers make to families and communities, says Carers ACT CEO, Lisa Kelly.

“2.65 million Australians provide care and support to a family member or friend with disability, a medical condition, a terminal illness, a mental illness or a person who is frail and aged,” she says.

“It would cost $77.9 billion each year to replace the care that they provide across Australia.”



Lisa says despite the lockdown and cancellation of their annual cocktail party, she is looking forward to celebrating Carers Week through an online format, inviting more than 150 carers and their families to join in an online “happy hour”, which she promises to be a lot of fun with games and activities.



“It will be a lovely way to connect with the carers in our community and say thanks,” she says.



“Caring is such an amazing experience. It can be positive and rewarding, but the hardest thing that carers tell us about the experience is that they feel invisible.



“At Carers ACT, we see carers. We understand what it’s like and support them on their journey to make life easier for them,” says Lisa.

Lisa says that National Carers Week is an opportunity to put the spotlight on carers and remind the community as well as the government to continue funding the ACT carers strategy.



“At some point we will all either be a carer or in need of care. We all know a carer, so I encourage people to reach out to the carers they know,” she says.



Lisa also encourages carers across the ACT to connect with the organisation and see what they can do to help.

National Carers Week will be held from Sunday, October 10, to Saturday, October 16. More at carersact.org.au