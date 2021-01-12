Theatre centre postpones ‘Shrek The Musical’

THE Canberra Theatre Centre has made the “difficult decision” to postpone the upcoming season of “Shrek The Musical”.

Recent changes to COVID-19 restrictions have affected scheduled dates of the production and the ability to tour the musical following its current season in Brisbane, the centre announced this afternoon (January 12).

“We know that this is disappointing news for our audience, but we wish the cast, crew, the Queensland Performing Arts Centre, and Gordon Frost Organisation all the best for a successful Brisbane season,” said Canberra Theatre Centre director Alex Budd.

“Canberrans are eager to experience more blockbuster musicals at Canberra Theatre Centre and we intend to meet this demand as soon as we are able.”

Canberra Theatre Centre is exploring options to present “Shrek The Musical” at a later date.

Existing ticket holders will be refunded and will be contacted by Canberra Theatre Centre.

