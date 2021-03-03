There’s a lot to love about historic inner south

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Located south of Canberra’s city centre, the inner south is one of the oldest parts of the ACT. In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with some of its experts.

Real estate service that puts clients first

MARIA Selleck wants to raise the bar in the real estate industry, offering a personalised service that always puts clients first and foremost, she says.

Now, backed with almost 20 years’ experience, Maria has been running Maria Selleck Properties in Manuka for more than 10 years.

“We aim to ensure that each of our clients are always comfortable through going above and beyond for them,” says the 2011 Business Woman of the Year, whose business has won the Real Estate Institute ACT (REIA) Small Residential Agency Award of the Year six times, and the national REIA title in 2013.

“We pride ourselves on having an eye for detail that achieves results.”

Maria Selleck Properties also provides a one-stop-shop for any real estate needs, Maria says.

“[We do it all], from presenting homes for the market including styling, project management for repairs and maintenance, garden makeovers, to high-quality marketing and photography,” she says.

“We have our own exclusive tradesperson, stylist and photographer readily available and we can organise to have a property placed on the market within a week to two weeks.

“In addition to sales, we also have a property management department, taking away the stress of owning an investment property.”

Maria Selleck Properties, 30 Bougainville Street, Manuka. Call 6162 1234 or visit

mariaselleck.com.au

Community club supports service people

THE Canberra Club, a community venue, has proudly been supporting servicemen and women for years, says general manager Marija Djerke.

Located in Barton and featuring a bistro, two bars, a beer garden, pictured, and function spaces, Marija says that people can feel good about enjoying a club experience and supporting their local service people.

“We’re formally known as the Canberra Services Club, and the venue hosts and looks after people in Defence, police, ambulance, and many other services that protect the community,” says Marija.

“It’s also the home of the War Widows ACT, an organisation that looks after those who have lost a partner defending our country.”

For those interested in hosting functions, Marija says the club offers packages for food and drinks, which are completely flexible to guest numbers and event types.

And, she says there’s always events and deals on throughout the week for those wanting to drop in.

“We’ve got $12 rump steak nights on Mondays, two for one pizzas and trivia on Thursdays, live music on Fridays and much more,” says Marija.

“It’s Barton’s hidden gem.”

The Canberra Club, 51 Blackall Street, Barton. Call 6162 0503 or visit canberraclub.com.au

Driven to get best price for your home

WHEN people sell their biggest asset – their home, it requires a lot of trust, something that real estate expert Philip Kouvelis says he’s earnt over his long career.

With more than 48 years’ experience in the real estate industry, Philip, who always gives his clients 100 per cent, says the name Philip Kouvelis has become a trusted household name.

Based out of the Kingston real estate agency, Maloney’s Property, Philip says he’s as energised and focused as ever on flexing his property muscles, getting out from behind the desk and working with his clients to get them the best sale result.

“I am looking for new business anywhere in Canberra, not just the Kingston area and am very happy to meet with people to discuss their situation, with no obligation,” says Philip.

He says he’s never lost sight of the importance that people are trusting him to sell their biggest asset.

“It’s humbling for me to be invited into people’s homes and discuss their plans with them. It’s something I have always valued,” he says

“For me, it’s all about working with people and bringing them together to create a deal. The success of putting a deal together is what drives me.

“Some might take longer than others but there’s nothing better than handing the keys over at the end of the deal.”

Contact Philip Kouvelis via email philip@maloneys.com.au or call 0412 622420.

Greg identifies the potential risk of injury

WITH winter sport seasons starting soon, Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic principal Greg Nash is urging players not to wait until an injury happens before getting treatment.

Greg is backed by 35 years’ experience working in musculoskeletal physiotherapy, sports injuries and occupational health and safety, and says there’s not enough preventative mentality out there.

When assessing players he looks out for muscle weakness, restrictions in range of motion and hypermobility and says that people with pre-existing injuries from last season often think they’re okay until they’re on the field again.

“Physiotherapists are well placed to identify potential risks and problems like that because we see the results when they don’t get those problems fixed,” he says.

“If necessary, we can strap them or provide them with supportive braces.”

Greg splits his time between the Manuka and Woden clinics, and says the Woden location, opposite Westfield, is wheelchair accessible and is positioned near the bus interchange, for people who don’t drive.

As for their Manuka clinic, Greg says it will reopen in the next few weeks, now positioned on the ground floor on Bougainville Street and with wheelchair accessibility and convenient off-street parking, which is free to clients.

Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic. Visit

manukawodenphysio.com.au

New bookstore endorses local authors

WITH books from local authors, Kingston’s new independent bookseller, The Book Cow, has intriguing reads that reflect the area, says owner Peter Arnaudo.

The Book Cow opened in the “revitalised” Kingston precinct late last year, where new coffee shops and restaurants open all the time, Peter says.

“[Many customers] browse around then pick a book and go out to Green Square or the Eyre Street Markets and actually sit there in the sun and enjoy it,” he says.

By being independent, it allows Peter to connect with what locals really want to read and reflect their needs in store, he says.

“But we can still order from all major publishers,” he says.

As for the current bestsellers, Peter says there’s no going past Canberra author Maureen Cashman’s “The Roland Medals” which is flying off the shelves.

Other popular reads include “Phosphorescence” by Julia Baird and “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams.

They can even do specialty orders for schools, aged care facilities and childcare groups looking for certain books, Peter says.

The Book Cow, 47 Jardine Street, Kingston. Call 5100 2730 or visit bookcow.com.au