News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 16°/19° | Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Thirteen new covid cases, only one in quarantine

ONLY one of the new 13 covid cases recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours was in quarantine during their entire infectious period. 

Seven spent part of their infectious period in the community and the rest are under investigation. 

Of the new cases, 11 are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites while the rest remain under investigation. 

There are eight people with covid in hospital, three of which are in intensive care.All three require ventilation. 

At today’s (September 28) daily press conference, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said yesterday the ACT saw another strong day of testing with 3476 tests conducted. 

He again reminded Canberrans that the quicker they come forward with symptoms, the less likely they will be infectious in the community and infect other people. 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Thirteen new covid cases, only one in quarantine

Palmerston's Masked Lament says: September 28, 2021 at 12:44 pm

I missed the press conference today but have caught up with some of the transcript. The comment that caught my eye is this:

“If you guys have any information on why people are waiting to get tested then it would be really useful,” the CHO said to journalists.

I think it is fair to say that is goes to the very heart of the missing public messaging campaign. Put simply, reduced to its most absurd, people with symptoms do not wish to be tested because they are in denial.

So why are they in denial? They do not wish to become a statistic, and they do not want to be “the one”, and they do not want to risk the social stigma and subsequent pariah status.

Moving forward, how to address this? Directly, it is 90% plus percent vax and then booster to minimise spread and harm. Indirectly, it is clear public conversation about catching COVID-19 and what to do. Part of this is telling repeated good news stories in more than just English about community members coming forward for diagnosis and what the journey of recovery is like.

But this is basic public message management, so I expect the CHO is all over it.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews