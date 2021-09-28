Thirteen new covid cases, only one in quarantine

ONLY one of the new 13 covid cases recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours was in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

Seven spent part of their infectious period in the community and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 11 are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites while the rest remain under investigation.

There are eight people with covid in hospital, three of which are in intensive care.All three require ventilation.

At today’s (September 28) daily press conference, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said yesterday the ACT saw another strong day of testing with 3476 tests conducted.

He again reminded Canberrans that the quicker they come forward with symptoms, the less likely they will be infectious in the community and infect other people.