This is a pandemic response budget, says Barr

THIS is a pandemic response budget, said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr when he handed down the 2021-22 Budget this afternoon (October 6).

It’s a budget that has three clear priorities, he said, pointing to a continued public health response, which will receive a third of the entire budget’s spending, turbo charging the territory’s economic recovery and delivering on government commitments.

“It’s the next stage for the government’s plan for Canberra’s recovery,” he said.

“This is a full-throttle Budget to get Canberra’s economy moving again.

“It backs in the public sector, the community sector and the private sector to work together to drive a stronger economy and improve community wellbeing.”

Through this Budget, Mr Barr said the government will continue to build and staff the health system necessary to keep Canberrans healthy and safe, to create and protect thousands of good, secure, Canberra jobs, and continue to drive the ACT’s transition to a zero-emissions future.

“Over the coming months we will re-emerge as a regional economic powerhouse,” he said.

“We will face challenges. There will be setbacks.

“But today’s Budget is another step towards coming out of this difficult time stronger, together.”