Thousands impacted by the toll of diabetes stigma 

More than 15,000 people in the ACT have felt judged or shamed because of their diabetes, according to new research revealed in this sponsored post.

THIS National Diabetes Week (July 11-17), Diabetes NSW & ACT CEO Sturt Eastwood is asking people to be aware of the pressure diabetes places on the nearly 19,000 people living with the condition in the ACT.

He said people could experience diabetes stigma at school, among families, workplaces, sporting clubs and throughout the community. It happened at any age and, most often, there is no malice intended.

“Research tells us that four out of five people living with diabetes have experienced feeling stigmatised because of their diabetes at some time,” Mr Eastwood said.

“It doesn’t matter if a person has type 1, type 2 or another type of diabetes. All groups reported they felt judged or belittled because of their condition.

“There are many reasons someone might experience stigma. It can be because they feel misunderstood, judged, blamed or even made to feel guilty about their diabetes.

“Mentally this can be a lot for people to deal with. It can impact how someone manages their diabetes, resulting in physical and emotional complications to their health.”

Dominic Speranza, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 30 years ago when he had just turned 21, said he was so embarrassed after diagnosis he wouldn’t tell anyone or wear a medical alert chain.

This led to him almost losing his life when he had a hypoglycaemic (dangerously low blood glucose levels) episode while swimming and the lifeguards who saved him were unaware of his diabetes.

“There have been times during my work life when people have made jokes about my diabetes that were inappropriate and offended me,” Dominic said.

“Stigma can lead people who live with diabetes to hide it from those around them. It’s important for people with diabetes not to feel self-conscious. We need to know we have the support of our friends, family and workmates so we can ask for help when we need it,” he said.

Mr Eastwood said the causes and treatment for type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes were all different. The one thing they have in common is that no one asked to get diabetes.

“Diabetes is serious and everyone who is living with the condition deserves our understanding and support,” Mr Eastwood said. “Unless people are aware of what members of the diabetes community are experiencing, we can’t change anything.”

He said Type 1 diabetes was an auto-immune condition that attacked insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It had no known cause or cure. Once the condition developed, it required urgent medical treatment and numerous insulin infusions every day for the rest of a person’s life.

Type 2 diabetes tended to develop progressively. It could be delayed or prevented in almost 60 per cent of cases with a healthy, active lifestyle. About 15,900 people in the ACT lived with type 2 diabetes.

The impact of diabetes-related stigma was real and could affect someone’s physical and emotional health.

“If you or someone you care about is struggling with diabetes, please call Diabetes NSW & ACT on 1300 342238 and ask to make an appointment with our psychologist. All consultations are free and confidential,” said Mr Eastwood.

ABOUT DIABETES NSW & ACT

Diabetes NSW & ACT is the only charity in the ACT that cares for people with all types of diabetes. It provides educational programs, support, advocacy services and funds vital research into better treatments and the search for a cure. More at 1300 342238 or visit diabetesnsw.com.au.