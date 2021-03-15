Thousands march for justice for sexual assault victims

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THOUSANDS of men, women and children marched on Parliament House today (March 15) demanding gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.

Taking place in capital cities as well as rural centres, the March4Justice rallies are expected to attract more than 100,000 people between March 14-15.

In Canberra, “CityNews” observed a mix families, school children and older people, with many travelling from outside the ACT to attend the rally.

Mother-of-three Sarah Lander was one of them, having travelled with her three children – Scarlet and Juliet, both 12, and Louisa, 8, – from Sydney to attend the rally.

“[My kids] can feel very frustrated. They’ve already been the victims of sexual harassment, they already know what the issues are,” she says.

“I think that when you bring them out somewhere like here, in numbers, then you can show them the power of having your own voice and feeling like you can make a difference even if you’re only just one small person.”

The march comes after former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins aired allegations of rape in a ministerial office.

During the rally, organisers called out Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not meeting with them publicly, preferring a private meeting with organisers.

The march was, however, joined by members of parliament from the opposition, such as Labor leader Anthony Albanese, Labor senator Patrick Dodson and Greens members.