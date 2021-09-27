Three days of strong winds and possible flash flooding

FROM Wednesday, September 29, to Friday, October 2, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding in the Canberra region.

The territory is predicted to see up to 50mm of rain fall over the three days.

With recent rain and soil moisture very high, the ACT State Emergency Service is warning that the risk of damage from falling trees is increased.

The Canberra community is reminded to do what they can to prepare their home for storms and the chance of localised flash flooding, including:

Move cars under cover or away from trees

Remember to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.

Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences

Stay indoors away from windows

For emergency help during flood and storm, call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500. If it is life-threatening, call emergency Triple Zero (000).

ACT ESA says this is also a good reminder to complete or update survival plans.

“It only takes 20 minutes and will give you the best chance to be ready in a storm. Because when you do your part, you help our emergency services do theirs,” an ACT ESA spokesperson said.

More information on getting storm ready here.