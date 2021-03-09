Three Ginninderry worksites forced to stop work

Work Health and Safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius.

IT’S time the construction industry took action after WorkSafe ACT inspectors issued three stop work notices at Ginninderry residential construction sites last Wednesday (March 3), says work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius. 

An infringement notice and 19 improvement notices were also handed out when inspectors visited 25 construction sites in the new Belconnen suburb, Strathnairn, where the Ginninderry/ACT government development is underway.

According to Ms Agius, the notices were issued because of the risk of falling from a height, unsafe scaffolding, electrical hazards, lack of amenities and signage as well as safe work method statements not being in place.

It is the second time WorkSafe has visited the suburb in the last six months.

“Last October we inspected 12 residential construction sites in Ginninderry and issued 10 improvement notices and one improvement notice,” says Ms Agius.

“It’s time for industry to take action and start improving their work health and safety practices, because protecting your workers is not negotiable.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility, everyone has the right to feel safe on the job and to go home safely to their families at the end of their shift.”

Despite deaths, nothing’s changed at Denman Prospect

