Three hospital cases of covid in Canberra

THERE were 14 new covid cases reported to 8pm last night, ACT Health reports today (November 20).
The territory has 179 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1902 cases since the outbreak began on August 12.
There are three people in hospital with covid, including on in intensive case and one on a ventilator.
