Canberra CityNews

Friday, October 1, 2021

Three new covid expsoure sites in Queanbeyan

 

Riverside Plaza, Queanbeyan.

THREE new covid exposure sites have been identified in Queanbeyan today (October 1).

The venues and times of concern include:

  • Coles Riverside Plaza, from 5.35pm to 6.35pm, Sunday, September 26.
  • Coles Riverside Plaza, from 8.40pm to 9.20pm, Sunday, September 26.
  • Queanbeyan Riverside Plaza, 5.35pm to 6.35pm, Sunday, September 26.
  • Queanbeyan Riverside Plaza, from 8.40pm to 9.20pm, Sunday, September 26.
  • Googong Liquor Co., from 4.15pm to 5pm. Saturday, September 25.

“Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received,” said a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson.

“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region today bringing the area’s total active case number to 64.

