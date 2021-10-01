Three new covid expsoure sites in Queanbeyan

THREE new covid exposure sites have been identified in Queanbeyan today (October 1).
The venues and times of concern include:
- Coles Riverside Plaza, from 5.35pm to 6.35pm, Sunday, September 26.
- Coles Riverside Plaza, from 8.40pm to 9.20pm, Sunday, September 26.
- Queanbeyan Riverside Plaza, 5.35pm to 6.35pm, Sunday, September 26.
- Queanbeyan Riverside Plaza, from 8.40pm to 9.20pm, Sunday, September 26.
- Googong Liquor Co., from 4.15pm to 5pm. Saturday, September 25.
“Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received,” said a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson.
“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region today bringing the area’s total active case number to 64.
