Three people kicked out of Canberra in a week

THREE people in breach of ACT COVID-19 restrictions have been directed by police to leave Canberra in the past seven days.

Yesterday (July 15) two people from greater Sydney were ordered to leave the ACT after police were alerted that they were attempting to check into a hotel in Greenway.

It comes five days after “CityNews” reported that a 24-year-old Paddington woman was detected at Canberra Airport on Friday night without an exemption to be in the ACT.

Police escorted her to a hotel at the airport and ordered her to remain there, at her own expense, before being escorted to a return flight on Saturday morning.

At about 11.45pm, hotel staff notified police that the woman had guests and was preparing to leave the hotel in contravention of the directions issued by ACT Health.

Police arrived at the hotel as a rideshare vehicle departed with the woman inside. It was stopped by police 20 minutes later on Kings Avenue, Russell, where the woman was arrested.

She is scheduled to appear before a court on August 2.

ACT police have received a further 36 reports of non-compliance from the community this week, all of which were determined to be minor breaches, and required no further action once resolved.