TIM Hollo is having another crack at federal politics when he runs as a Greens candidate in the federal election, expected to be later this year.

Mr Hollo, the executive director of the Green Institute and the founder of Greens Music Australia, an organisation that works to reduce the environmental impact of the music scene, will once again run in the seat of Canberra, challenging the current federal Labor member, Alicia Payne.

At the 2019 federal election Mr Hollo was able to secure an off-trend 4.6 per cent swing towards the Greens, a result he says represents the ACT community, a community that cares deeply about vital issues like climate action, housing affordability, donation reform and government accountability.

“I know from personal experience that people not only can work together, but that our communities and democracy work best when we all take part, when every voice is heard. That’s what I want to bring to the House of Representatives,” Mr Hollo said.

Dr Tjanara Goreng Goreng has also put her hat in the rink, but the former public servant is after a Senate seat, hoping to replace Liberal Senator Zed Seselja.

She is currently an academic at ACU and secretary of the Australian Greens First Nations Network, and as a senior First Nations woman, said she has a responsibility to challenge the system which continues to deny First Nations people sovereignty, justice and the ability to implement our law – the oldest in existence.

“I’m running for the Senate because I’ve seen up close the power that government has to transform the lives of people and communities, and the devastation and pain that can be caused when government fails to listen, to empathise, and to do the right thing,” she said.