Time to dust off the foam roller, says chiro Jaimi 

A SIMPLE foam roller is a common item that chiropractor Jaimi Parr says that most of her patients own, but the trick is to remember to use it and work out how to make the most out of stretching with it.

“It’s time to dust off your foam roller wherever it might be stored in your home and put it somewhere visible, so you remember to use it more often,” says Jaimi.

Jaimi recommends keeping your foam roller in the living room, near the television.

“When people are relaxing for the evening, it is easy to grab the foam roller and do a couple of simple exercises to help loosen up the body while watching TV,” she says.

Jaimi says that people don’t realise how versatile a roller can be, helping to loosen up the back, hamstring and hip flexor muscles, to name a few.

“You can feel the results even after a few minutes, as the roller helps massage tight muscles, leaving you feeling taller and looser,” says Jaimi.

Through her work at Enhance Healthcare, Jaimi says that over the lockdown period she has been helping to alleviate the discomfort of patients who have had less than ideal working from home set-ups and are suffering from neck and back pain.

Jaimi has teamed up with her Enhance Healthcare colleagues – chiropractor Tim Porter and physiotherapist Rorey Hunter – to produce a series of short, online videos to practically address some of the common issues that people’s bodies might be experiencing during this time.

The free videos are available on Enhance Healthcare’s social media platforms.

“It’s a chance for us to share some of our expertise on how to stretch and look after your neck and back at home,” she says.

Jaimi’s latest video shows people how to use a foam roller to stretch out their backs, hamstrings and glutes, bringing more movement to people’s bodies.

With the recommencement of Enhance Healthcare’s weekly walking group, Jaimi says it’s great to be back walking again with patients and locals and enjoying the social company while keeping their bodies moving.

Visit enhance.com.au for more. Enhance Healthcare is located in Mitchell and Denman Prospect and, as an essential service, is open for appointments on 6241 6060.