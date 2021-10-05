Time to get back into daily exercise, says Rorey

Physiotherapist ROREY HUNTER has this message for lockdown bodies: get moving with daily exercise. “Even if it’s 10 minutes of exercise each day,” he said. This is a sponsored post.

AS week seven of Canberra’s lockdown rolls on with weeks to go before people can properly return to their usual sports or activities, physio Rorey Hunter says it’s more important than ever to keep your body moving with daily exercise.

“Even if it’s 10 minutes of exercise each day, the benefits this gives your body totally outweighs the effort,” he says.

Rorey, a physiotherapist at Enhance Healthcare, says that for people who are now out of their routines and unable to exercise at the gym, there are plenty of exercises that can be done in a backyard or on an oval that use body weight to help build resistance and muscle.

“Use a park bench for push ups, monkey bars or a strong tree branch for chin ups,” he says.

As a semi-professional runner, Rorey says we need to be creative with what exercises we can do in lockdown.

Also, he says having an exercise buddy to work with on a fitness goal is a great way of keeping on track.

“People thrive off movement and routine,” he says.

“Having exercise as a mainstay in your day can help you in so many ways, including boosting mental clarity, improved sleep quality, mood and productivity.”

Rorey and his colleagues at Enhance Healthcare have created a series of free, online videos called “Living with Lockdown” in which the team presents tools to assist people’s bodies during lockdown.

In the latest video available on Enhance’s Facebook profile, Rorey demonstrates how to stretch the hip flexor muscle.

“The hip flexor runs from the pelvis to the rib cage and can get very tight when people are sitting for long periods, which can create lower-back pain,” he says.

People working with less-than-ideal home-office setups might have particularly tight hip flexor muscles right now.

“The video shows a great way to loosen up your hips and get them moving,” says Rorey.

For those who are finding their bodies are still sore or troubled with injuries, they should make an appointment to visit Enhance Healthcare for help.

Rorey’s top lockdown tip?

“I challenge people to implement a daily exercise routine and set themselves a goal. See what impact it makes to your body and mind, I promise, you will see a positive change.”

Visit enhance.com.au for more. Enhance Healthcare is at Mitchell and Denman Prospect and, as an essential service, is open for appointments on 6241 6060 or book online at enhance.com.au