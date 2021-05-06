Time to prepare for the long, cold months ahead

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with businesses that are passionate about keeping people toasty through the winter months.

A CANBERRA winter may be a beautiful sight, with the capital’s famous trees and parklands putting on crisp, spectacular displays of colour, but they’re also well known for being one of the coldest in the country.

That’s no exception this year, with the mercury already hitting less than zero even before Anzac Day.

So while Canberrans rug up, boil the kettle, and turn on the heater, “CityNews” speaks with businesses that are passionate about keeping people toasty this winter.

Heating systems tailored to each home

MASTER Gasfitters has anything people need to keep comfortable in winter, says owner Steve Leifheit.

Independently operated for more than 30 years, the business specialises in heating, cooling, hot water, services, installs and repairs for the home that Steve says are cost-effective and energy efficient.

He also says that where Master Gasfitters differ from others, is in customising their services to each customer.

“We find out how customers use their home and have tailor-made packages,” he says.

“There are often certain rooms they use more and others they use less. We work with that and can install multiple controllers – so they can heat certain sections of the house individually or heat them to different temperatures.”

The team also offers general maintenance services to ensure home systems are working properly.

“We carry a wide range of parts, especially the ones that most commonly fail, and try to provide customers with same-day service,” says Steve.

“We also do check-ups, like if someone’s had expensive bills recently, we can make sure there are no issues going unchecked that might be causing that.”

And, Steve says for those wanting to get off gas, they also install air-conditioning and solar-powered energy.

Master Gasfitters. Call 6280 4669, email office@mastergas.com.au or visit mastergas.com.au

ENDEAVOUR Carpets offers the largest range of top-quality floor coverings in Canberra and Queanbeyan, with options that help keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, says co-owner Taylor O’Brien.

Established in 1970, Taylor says the business has maintained its original objective of displaying exceptional choices of carpet, bamboo, timber, laminate, cork floating floors, vinyl, vinyl planks and rugs.

Taylor describes their Fyshwick-based showroom as Canberra’s “greatest floor show” with thousands of samples on display, and an experienced team of flooring specialists to make the customer’s experience as easy as possible.

“Our showroom is so great other retailers send their customers to view our huge range of top-quality floor coverings,” she says.

As a member of the Independent Carpets group, Taylor says it means Endeavour Carpets can offer customers greater choice and the best available prices.

“As a family business, Endeavour Carpets appreciates that customers are spoilt for choice in a competitive market place, and so maintain an objective to offer the best service and products available and for the best possible price,” she says.

When customers visit Endeavour Carpets, Taylor says they experience a good, old-fashioned service from a long-standing, local family business.

“This is what really sets Endeavour Carpets apart from any regular carpet store,” she says.

“At Endeavour Carpets, we don’t just endeavour, we do.”

Endeavour Carpets, 33 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6132, email info@endeavourcarpets.com.au or visit endeavourcarpets.com.au

Aaron’s got a special on heating

THERE are more options than ever when it comes to heating and cooling, with modern electric heaters that leave old gas systems behind, according to Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning owner Aaron Clark.

“Our air-conditioning department can meet all your heating and cooling needs, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your gas system to electric, which is cheaper to run and can incorporate with solar,” Aaron says.

For more than three years, Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning has been providing the Canberra region with quality and reliable electrical services, says Aaron, who has been an electrician for about 30 years.

His team of nine experienced tradespeople service the whole Canberra region, helping with problems such as phone and power points, ceiling fans, LED lighting, or switchboard upgrades.

Their Mitchell showroom is open for people to visit, he says, allowing homeowners to see products on display such as wifi air conditioning systems, which can be operated remotely.

“It’s a great feature for people wanting to turn on their air conditioning before they get home, or switch it off if they forget to,” says Aaron.

Right now, Aaron says he has a special promotion on Fujitsu heating and cooling systems, including reverse-cycle split-systems and ducted heating, with clients able to receive up to $250 cashback.

Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning, 5/12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 1300 230462 or email aaronclarkelectrical@gmail.com

Solar heating that’s designed for the region

ECOHEAT’S solar heaters, designed for the snowy alpine region in NSW, are the perfect solution for keeping warm this winter in Canberra, says director Monica Knight.

Using north-facing solar panels, Ecoheat’s solar, Australian-made systems warm the house by heating outside air that’s pumped continuously throughout the home, says Monica.

Their systems bring a continuous flow of warm, fresh air into the house without having to run any traditional heating, she says.

“You’re not having the environmental damage of running a traditional heater [because the heaters are] utilising what’s already there in Canberra and southern NSW: beautiful blue sky days,” she says.

“It’s also a very low-maintenance system. There’s not a lot that can go wrong with it, and that tends to be quite beneficial for customers as well.”

Even in hot Canberra summers, Monica says the system continues to ventilate the house by bringing in fresh nighttime air and has been improved upon since Ecoheat first began, more than a decade ago.

“We’ve refined the technology with the Sustainable Building Research Centre at the University of Wollongong,” she says.

Consultations can be booked online at the Ecoheat website.

Ecoheat, email info@ecoheartaustralia.com.au or visit ecoheat.com.au

Restaurants more than authentic Thai food

THAI Chiang Rai in Belconnen is the perfect place for a warm meal this winter and for an authentic Thai cuisine experience, says owner Joe Prego.

“For those wanting to stay out of the cold at home we offer delivery and take away services as well,” he says.

Now in operation for more than two decades, Joe says Thai Chiang Rai strives to provide an experience for guests that extends past the food itself and into customer service, all with a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

“Some of our signature dishes include the slow-cooked roast duck, sizzling beef, scallops with macadamias and snow peas, flathead fillet and our most popular are our classic beef massaman curry and the pad Thai,” he says.

Although the restaurant is usually closed on Sundays, Joe says this Mother’s Day (May 9) they’ll be open for a special treat.

“Bring mum in for lunch or dinner and she’ll get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine on us,” he says.

Thai Chiang Rai, 102 Emu Bank, Belconnen. Call 6253 4999 or visit thaichiangrai.com

Now’s time to get a winter quilt

SPECIALISING in making and servicing feather and down products since the ‘80s, Therma Quilts recommends not waiting until it’s too late to pick up a new winter quilt.

Using quality textiles, a Therma Quilts spokeswoman says the seamstresses hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” she says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed onto quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh and fluffy.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Therma Quilts is able to re-case your quilts in addition to other services such as extending them into a larger size or reducing them to a smaller size according to your needs.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts services feather and down products such as sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

“Whether you’re wanting to rejuvenate your quilt, customise it or buy a new custom-made one we can look after you,” she says.

Therma Quilts, unit 9, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

BY providing an even heat distribution, in-floor heating is popular for getting the home pleasantly warm for winter, says P.A.P. Heating Solutions managing director Peter Heaney.

Specialising in floor-heating products and services, Peter says in-floor heating is also popular in greenhouses, outdoor access areas, sports stadiums and factories.

When it comes to in-floor heating, Peter says warmth is distributed wall-to-wall, thanks to the heating cable being evenly embedded within the floor.

“The even heat distribution means no hot or cold spots, so it’s ideal for children,” he says.

“Being unobtrusively embedded within the floor allows for furniture to be located anywhere, without having to consider duct outlets or other equipment.

“[And], floor surfaces that are normally cold to touch, such as slate or tiles, become a pleasant source of warmth.”

P.A.P. Heating Solutions says in-floor heating is especially recommended for people suffering allergy or respiratory complaints such as asthma, caused by moving air or dust particles.

The system runs on off-peak electricity, which is comparable to gas, and no building modifications are required for installation in a new home with a slab floor, as there are no moving air draughts, rooms can be adequately heated at lower temperatures, Peter says.

Peter says a combination of radiant and convective heat provides excellent comfort with little vertical temperature variation, making slab heating suitable for homes with high ceilings.

“It’s also quiet, clean and safe to run, with no maintenance required,” he says.

P.A.P. Heating Solutions, 23 Winchcombe Court, Mitchell. Call 6242 9310 or visit papheatingsolutions.com.au