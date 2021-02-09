ACT Budget / Time to tackle the debt, says ‘cautious’ chamber

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS government debt grows, with this year’s budget deficit at $603 million, the Canberra Business Chamber says now is the time to develop a longer-term fiscal plan for the territory.

Chamber CEO Graham Catt has “cautiously welcomed” the government’s Budget saying: “As we move into a recovery phase, it is also important for business confidence that we see a detailed strategy to return the budget to balance and start repaying debt.

“Many ACT businesses were hard hit by COVID-19, and many jobs were lost. Now we’re in a recovery phase we need a focus on initiatives that support and foster the local businesses that provide more than 60 per cent of Canberra’s jobs.

“That support, particularly as JobKeeper and other support is wound back, is the best way to protect and create jobs.”

“We welcome the creation of a Better Regulation Taskforce, but to be effective it needs to deliver genuinely business-friendly policies. Business would love to see real change, driven by the people who are affected by regulation – entrepreneurs and business owners – supported by government.”

“The Budget foreshadows expenditure of $100 million on the creation of the “Big Canberra Battery”, and spending on the Woden light rail project. While the Chamber welcomes these projects, it would like to see supporting policies to ensure that money will be spent with local businesses.

“We would be missing an important opportunity if the government funds out-of-town businesses to do this work but does not mandate any local procurement component.”