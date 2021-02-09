ACT Budget / Time to tackle the debt, says ‘cautious’ chamber

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

AS government debt grows, with this year’s budget deficit at $603 million, the Canberra Business Chamber says now is the time to develop a longer-term fiscal plan for the territory.

Chamber CEO Graham Catt has “cautiously welcomed” the government’s Budget saying: “As we move into a recovery phase, it is also important for business confidence that we see a detailed strategy to return the budget to balance and start repaying debt.

“Many ACT businesses were hard hit by COVID-19, and many jobs were lost. Now we’re in a recovery phase we need a focus on initiatives that support and foster the local businesses that provide more than 60 per cent of Canberra’s jobs.

“That support, particularly as JobKeeper and other support is wound back, is the best way to protect and create jobs.”

“We welcome the creation of a Better Regulation Taskforce, but to be effective it needs to deliver genuinely business-friendly policies. Business would love to see real change, driven by the people who are affected by regulation – entrepreneurs and business owners – supported by government.”

“The Budget foreshadows expenditure of $100 million on the creation of the “Big Canberra Battery”, and spending on the Woden light rail project. While the Chamber welcomes these projects, it would like to see supporting policies to ensure that money will be spent with local businesses.

“We would be missing an important opportunity if the government funds out-of-town businesses to do this work but does not mandate any local procurement component.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT Budget breakdown: Where is the money going?
Next articleACT Budget / Construction industry gets a big funding boost
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply