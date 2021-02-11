Toilet block saves Chisholm from fast food chain

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TOILET block is, for the meantime, preventing plans for a McDonald’s restaurant to be built at the Chisholm Village Shopping Centre. 

Plans to build the restaurant have already been knocked back twice (in 2019 and 2020) after Labor MLA Joy Burch sponsored a Legislative Assembly petition brought forward by a local resident objecting to the proposed development at the shops, specifically on the site of the Chisholm Family Tavern.

The knock-back was repealed, but the development application, which relied on buying the toilet block, was again knocked back a few days ago after the ACT government made the decision to not sell the toilet block.

“I am pleased to have been advised today that the ACT government has, as a result of community concerns, made the decision not to sell the toilet block,” Ms Burch said.

However, while Chisholm shops will be free of a McDonald’s for now, Greens member for Tuggeranong Johnathan Davis warned that “the fight is not over”. 

“We’re not out of the woods yet. The Chisholm Village Shops and McDonald’s can still submit a brand new development application to the government at a later stage,” said Mr Davis, of plans for further development in the precinct.

 

“McDonald’s would have to submit another DA that does not include the toilet blocks for it to progress.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBanks ordered out of ACT schools after profiting on kids
Next articleACT government rejects calls for poverty taskforce
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply