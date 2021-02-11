Toilet block saves Chisholm from fast food chain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TOILET block is, for the meantime, preventing plans for a McDonald’s restaurant to be built at the Chisholm Village Shopping Centre.

Plans to build the restaurant have already been knocked back twice (in 2019 and 2020) after Labor MLA Joy Burch sponsored a Legislative Assembly petition brought forward by a local resident objecting to the proposed development at the shops, specifically on the site of the Chisholm Family Tavern.

The knock-back was repealed, but the development application, which relied on buying the toilet block, was again knocked back a few days ago after the ACT government made the decision to not sell the toilet block.

“I am pleased to have been advised today that the ACT government has, as a result of community concerns, made the decision not to sell the toilet block,” Ms Burch said.

However, while Chisholm shops will be free of a McDonald’s for now, Greens member for Tuggeranong Johnathan Davis warned that “the fight is not over”.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. The Chisholm Village Shops and McDonald’s can still submit a brand new development application to the government at a later stage,” said Mr Davis, of plans for further development in the precinct.

“McDonald’s would have to submit another DA that does not include the toilet blocks for it to progress.”