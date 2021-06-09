Torrens Primary gets a dusting of snow

Torrens Primary School received a dusting of snow this afternoon. Photo: Kate Meikle.

STUDENTS, staff and parents were in for a treat this afternoon (June 9) when Torrens Primary School received a dusting of snow. 

The ice-covered school grounds followed predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology that a cold front would bring icy weather, strong winds and possibly snow flurries to parts of Canberra today.

Met with delight by children, year one student Fraser Anderson said: “I arrived at after school care and I saw out of the window it was hailing and snowing! We rushed outside and played with it.”

Snowfall is predicted to continue into Thursday for elevated areas such as Mount Ginini and the Brindabellas.

Snow on Canberra Avenue at 2.55pm today (June 9). Photo: Mike Welsh

