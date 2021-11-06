Traffic delays after multi-vehicle pile up

RESCUE crews have been called to a multi-vehicle incident on the Monaro Highway, heading south towards Fyshwick.

With support from police, paramedics and firefighters conducted medical assessments on three patients, however no-one needed to go to hospital.

One southbound lane heading towards Newcastle Street, Fyshwick, remains closed and there are significant traffic delays in the area as a result.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work to make the area safe.