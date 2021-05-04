Training cancelled on all government sports grounds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TRAINING will be cancelled across all ACT government-run sports grounds today (May 4) due to heavy rain.

The closure may remain in place for tomorrow as well (depending on the overnight rainfall), however, a city services directorate spokeswoman says that weekend games will continue as scheduled.

“The closure will help minimise damage to the turf surfaces and is in the interest of public safety,” she says.

“Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track remain open.”