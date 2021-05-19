Travel restrictions to greater Sydney lifted

Share Canberra's trusted news:

STAFF, visitors and volunteers who have been to greater Sydney in the last two weeks can return to high-risk settings in the ACT after the ACT government lifted remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed earlier this month.

All COVID-19 exposure locations in greater Sydney have been removed from the government’s “area of concern list”.

The list advised people living in those areas in Sydney to not travel to Canberra after new coronavirus cases were confirmed earlier in the month.

It also advised staff who work in hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities to not go to work if they had been to greater Sydney in the past two weeks.

The advise has since changed and now anyone from greater Sydney can travel freely to the ACT, and staff from high-risk settings can return to work.

Victoria travel requirements remain in place.

“Anyone who has visited Greater Melbourne since May 6 should continue to check the COVID-19 Areas of Concern information to see if they have been in any current close contact or casual contact exposure locations,” said an ACT Health spokeswoman.

“This information is regularly updated if new COVID-19 exposure sites are identified. Please continue checking to see if you have been to a COVID-19 exposure site.”