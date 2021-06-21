Trespasses break into, damage former naval station

TWO men broke into and damaged property at the former Naval Transmission Station site in Lawson yesterday (June 20) afternoon.
When police arrived after 3.45pm, the men, a 21-year-old from Downer and a 22-year-old from Wamboin, allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot, however, they were unable to leave the site as the gates had been secured.
They were arrested at about 5pm and will face charges of trespassing on prohibited Commonwealth land, aggravated burglary with intent to damage property and joint commission of damaging property in the ACT Magistrates Court.