Trespasses break into, damage former naval station

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men broke into and damaged property at the former Naval Transmission Station site in Lawson yesterday (June 20) afternoon. 

When police arrived after 3.45pm, the men, a 21-year-old from Downer and a 22-year-old from Wamboin, allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot, however, they were unable to leave the site as the gates had been secured.

They were arrested at about 5pm and will face charges of trespassing on prohibited Commonwealth land, aggravated burglary with intent to damage property and joint commission of damaging property in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleConfident, skilled and living the dream
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply