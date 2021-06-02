Turning the home into a space to be proud of 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE aren’t many feelings better than coming home to a space to be proud of.

But, whether it’s an apartment, townhouse, or house, residents might need some help to turn it into a comfortable place to call home.

That might mean putting in a heating system or insulated blinds for the cooler months, investing in some new furniture or renovating for a fresh, new look.

Whatever it may be, “CityNews” speaks to the Canberra businesses who know how to turn any space into a dream home.

Now’s the time to get a quilt for winter

SPECIALISING in making and servicing feather and down products since the ‘80s, Therma Quilts recommends not waiting until it’s too late to pick up a new winter quilt.

Using quality textiles, a Therma Quilts spokeswoman says the seamstresses hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” she says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed onto quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh and fluffy.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Therma Quilts is able to re-case your quilts in addition to other services such as extending them into a larger size or reducing them to a smaller size according to your needs.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts services feather and down products such as sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

“Whether you’re wanting to rejuvenate your quilt, customise it or buy a new custom-made one we can look after you,” she says.

Therma Quilts, unit 9, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

Statement furniture that’s affordable

WHY spend big on furniture when “statement pieces” from Ex-Government Furniture can reinvigorate any space without breaking the bank, says owner James Fullerton.

With new stock arriving every week, James says there is always something new coming through the door at Ex-Government Furniture, Canberra’s leading dealer in surplus office furniture.

At the moment, he says there are a number of pieces that will make an impact in any space, including a number of leather and fabric couches, as well as “loads and loads” of popular white bookshelves.

But, it’s really the armchairs that James says are “going-off”.

“They’re kind of the big thing at the moment,” he says.

Their range features both leather and upholstered chairs, and aren’t just for the living room or home office, with many, James says, destined for the bedroom, where they become a real “feature” piece.

“We offer a wide range of quality and designer second-hand products, meaning that customers get the top Australian and global brands without breaking the bank,” James says.

Customers can feel good about their purchase, too, with an environmental benefit from buying second-hand and reducing waste, he says.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available, always with an eye for good quality,” says James

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Strategic renovations increase home values

RENOVATIONS that open up a home can provide more living space and maximise value during resale, according to Your Property Profits co-director Kim Persson.

Taking on the up-front cost of a styled renovation, Kim says the Your Property Profits team of experts such as tradespeople, stylists, real estate experts and photographers make a property look stunning before it goes to market.

“We have agents tell us that well-renovated properties get a lot more interest, and we work with the client’s timeframe and budget to achieve those results,” she says.

“Currently the property market is seeing an undersupply for demand, so now is a great time to sell.”

Whether it’s small fixes to the home or major extensions or structural changes, Kim says Your Property Profits can make the renovation process easy and effective.

They will also correct or remove unapproved structures or hazardous builds, as well as amend damage done over time, such as root damage to concrete.

“We understand people don’t have the time to renovate and want the process to be as quick and easy as possible [which is why we] offer a personally tailored service,” she says.

“We strategically renovate only where we believe it will increase the value of the home.”

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Taking the stress out of home renovations

BORDEAUX Construction and Management is a “one-stop-shop”, guiding renovation projects through the design process to the end of their construction, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

A lot of the time, people like where they are living and prefer to renovate their existing house to create more space, whether that’s an extra living area, a new bathroom or maybe a renovated kitchen, says Michael

“Really, the options are endless,” he says.

With an aim to make what can be a stressful process much easier, the family-run, Queanbeyan-based business can do it all when it comes to renovations, Michael says.

“We’re not waiting on anyone and we work with interior designers to guide [clients] through the colour and finishing selection, too,” he says.

The business even has in-house joiners that can provide renovators with custom joinery solutions for their walk-in robes, ensuites and vanities, says Michael.

With more than 14 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney, Michael says the business doesn’t shy away from complexity.

“A lot of the time we can do an extension, but at the same time we’ll renovate the whole home,” he says.

“That makes the client feel more comfortable, because at the end of the day they are getting more or less a brand new home internally.

“We can really look at any type of construction. We have experience across the board.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Rory provides trusted roofing services

“THE roof is the most important part of the home,” says ISL Home Maintenance and Repairs owner Rory Martens.

A qualified roofer with more than 15 years’ experience, Rory offers a wide range of services such as work on downpipes, skylights, verandah roofs, patio roofs, roof guards, gutter cleans, roof leaks and old to new gutter replacements.

“Especially following autumn after the leaves have fallen it’s important to make sure gutters are in working order,” he says.

“I work one-on-one with clients to see what kind of work is needed and get the best outcome for them.”

Rory says it’s also vital to get on top of roof maintenance and repair before any bigger issues can arise.

“If there are leaks in the roof or problems with the gutters then it can just cause a knock on effect where other parts of the house become badly damaged,” he says.

To stop that from happening, Rory says he can provide a full inspection and quote and works with customers to get a result they can put their trust in.

“If I start a job I’m there to the finish, I don’t come and go during,” he says.

“At the end of the day if the client is happy I’m happy.”

ISL Home Maintenance and Repairs. Call Rory on 0431 556307 or email rorymartens13@gmail.com

Solar air system’s big on savings

ECOHEAT’s cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solar air system makes it possible to heat and cool a home for only a few cents a day, says Ecoheat managing director Ron Knight.

Proudly made in Cooma, Ron says Ecoheat warms living spaces by heating outside air that’s pumped continuously throughout the home.

“Say you’re away for a while, you can leave Ecoheat on while you’re gone because it only costs a few cents a day to run and the house retains its thermal mass,” Ron says.

“That means you can come back to a warm home ready to be lived in again.”

Ecoheat is also the only heating system which constantly brings fresh air into the home, he says.

“Lots of houses in Canberra are locked up all day because everyone has to work, which can lead to that dusty smell,” he says.

“Our system provides a fresh and natural feel to the air inside.”

And, he says the environmental benefits are huge.

“The whole system is run by a 50 watt fan. That’s like leaving half a light turned on even while producing a huge amount of heat,” says Ron.

“It works out to save between five and and eight tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to taking three V8 [cars] off the road.”

Ecoheat. Email info@ecoheataustralia.com.au or visit ecoheat.com.au

Bathrooms that make a difference

“A GOOD bathroom can make your day,” says The Bathroom Company manager Claire Carroll.

“It’s often where you start the day and end the day so once you have a good bathroom you enjoy being in, it makes all the difference.”

Established in 1993, Claire says The Bathroom Company is a specialist in bathroom renovation and can work with a huge range of styles whether the look is glamorous, rustic, contemporary or classic.

“We’ve done 100 year-old houses in Queanbeyan and surrounds all the way up to houses in new suburbs that need a re-do,” says Claire.

With professional designers in-house in the Manuka office, Claire says they can help with all decisions, from colour options to tiles and baths.

“We offer a 90 minute design consultation with our quotes where we work closely with the client to find out what they like and what they don’t like,” says Claire.

“Clients have two main contacts from the very start of the project to the very finish to make it easy and stress-free for them.

“It also gives a chance for us to really get to know our clients through the job.”

The Bathroom Company, 7 Murray Crescent, Manuka. Call 0437 222631, email quotes@bathroomcompany.com.au or visit bathroomcompany.com.au

Affordable storage just over the border

WITH a need for affordable storage options outside metropolitan areas, Self Storage Solutions, a family-run business, was established about 30 years ago to fill the gap, says manager Lewis Jones.

The Jones family saw the need for affordable storage options when they were running a removalist company that covered the east coast of NSW, which inspired them to open Self Storage Solutions, conveniently located on the Hume Highway near the truck stop at Marulan, only a one-hour drive from Canberra.

Lewis says clients love the savings they get by storing their items outside of the city.

“Our monthly storage costs are easily half the price of a storage unit in Canberra,” he says.

Self Storage Solutions offer three storage unit size options and Lewis says caravans, boats and trailers can also be stored, to keep them out of people’s home driveways.

Newly-installed automatic gates allow access seven days a week to the fenced facility, which has security cameras covering all entries, keeping the items stored on-site secure.

“We can also offer a removalist service, if required,” he says.

Self Storage Solutions. Call 9986 3618 or visit selfstoragesolutions.com.au

Skip bin hire makes waste removal easy

WITH more than 40 years’ experience in skip bin hire for waste removal in Canberra, Corkhill Bros are now expanding the service to residential customers, says director Brian Corkhill.

“They’re perfect for helping with cleaning out the garage or the home, old furniture, appliances, home renovation, building waste, garden works, and you can put green waste in them, which we recycle,” says Brian.

“Customers can hire the skip bins online and we’ll drop it off and pick it up making it an easy process.”

It’s just another addition to Corkhill Bros’ extensive landscaping services, which Brian says include a range of products such as mulches, soils, sands, gravels and firewood.

“Our staff are always welcoming and happy to talk customers through our extensive product ranges, and offer a large variety of truck sizes to help with each project,” says Brian.

“We extract and process all of the soil mixes within our range [and] we get these soil mixes tested bi-annually to ensure our customers only receive the highest standard of products.”

Corkhill Bros also continues to host the green waste drop-off facility at the Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, as well as receiving all the green waste collected in the Canberra kerbside green bins.

Corkhill Bros, 33 Darling Street, Mitchell (6241 8860), and Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, Symonston (6239 7200). Call or visit corkhillbros.com.au

Curtains and blinds for every home

OWNER of RiteWay Curtains and Blinds Allan Smith says their Luxaflex Duette Shades are the best insulating blinds on the market.

“The Duette Shades help to keep your house warm in winter and cool in summer by not allowing the transfer of heat energy to pass through the window,” says Allan.

“This helps reduce heating costs and improves the energy consumption in your home, helping you to save money on your energy bills.

“It also has a lovely wand operation (no chord) and can be motorised, which makes it a lot easier to operate. We can put it on the hub, too, which means you can [control it] on your mobile or computer.”

The Duette Shades are just the start of RiteWay’s extensive range of products that Allan says are suited to homes both old and new and of every style.

A family-owned business since 1972, RiteWay Curtains and Blinds now has a concept store in Fyshwick, which Allan says is the first of its kind in Australia.

“The idea of the store is that it’s hands on and it allows people to come in and see what they want,” he says.

“We also have a display room in Yass, which caters for Boorowa, Gunning and other customers out that way.”

And, Allan says RiteWay Curtains and Blinds will take care of any installations at a time suited to the customer.

RiteWay Curtains and Blinds, 64 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick (6280 4762) and 163 Comur Street, Yass (6130 3030). Visit riteways.com.au