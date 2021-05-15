Two arrested for Fyshwick servo robbery

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men have been arrested following a violent robbery at a Fyshwick service station last night (May 14).

The men arrived at the service station in a purple Ford Falcon utility with no number plates at about 9.40pm and refused to pre-pay for fuel.

Police allege the men then stole several items from the store, and assaulted both a staff member and security guard.

Shortly afterwards, police located the utility on the Monaro Highway, Fyshwick, with major damage from a collision with the guard rail, and facing oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of the road.

The two alleged offenders were arrested nearby after a short police search.

The men – a 27-year-old Belconnen man on parole, and an 18-year-old from Gordon – face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated robbery in company, common assault and damaging property.

Police are seeking dash-cam footage and witnesses to the robbery, the collision and the attempt by another motorist to render assistance following the collision.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePlant blossoms to brighten the park
Next articlePolice swoop seizes cocaine, cash and a gun
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply