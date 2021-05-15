Two arrested for Fyshwick servo robbery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men have been arrested following a violent robbery at a Fyshwick service station last night (May 14).

The men arrived at the service station in a purple Ford Falcon utility with no number plates at about 9.40pm and refused to pre-pay for fuel.

Police allege the men then stole several items from the store, and assaulted both a staff member and security guard.

Shortly afterwards, police located the utility on the Monaro Highway, Fyshwick, with major damage from a collision with the guard rail, and facing oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of the road.

The two alleged offenders were arrested nearby after a short police search.

The men – a 27-year-old Belconnen man on parole, and an 18-year-old from Gordon – face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated robbery in company, common assault and damaging property.

Police are seeking dash-cam footage and witnesses to the robbery, the collision and the attempt by another motorist to render assistance following the collision.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.