Two-car crash: One driver flees, the other is in hospital

A DRIVER is in hospital following a two-car crash on Ginninderra Drive where the other driver involved fled the scene yesterday (February 3). 

At about 2.30pm a black Honda Civic and a green Mitsubishi Magna, with a white roof, and NSW plates crashed city bound on Ginninderra Drive approaching the intersection of Baldwin Drive, Kaleen.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital while the driver of the Mitsubishi was last seen fleeing the scene city bound on Ginninderra Drive.

Police believe several people witnessed the collision and may have recorded the details of the Magna fleeing the scene, and are urging them to come forward with information.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting P1899807.

