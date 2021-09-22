Two cases and one new exposure site in Queanbeyan

TWO more cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Queanbeyan region in the last 24 hours bringing the total of active case numbers to 21.

One of the cases is linked to the ACT, while the other is still under investigation.

Yesterday (September 21) the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) also identified Provolution Health in Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, as an exposure site.

Anyone who visited the location between 9am and 10.15am on Wednesday, September 15, is considered a casual contact and must get tested and isolate until a negative result is received, said a SNSWLHD spokesperson.

In the last 24 hours two new cases were also detected in the Yass area (one in Murrumbateman) as well as one new case in Batemans Bay, all of which are linked to known cases.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 89 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Since June, Queanbeyan has had 31 total cases of the virus, with eight having recovered and two now out of the district.

NSW today reported 1035 new locally acquired cases of covid in the last 24 hours.