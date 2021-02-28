Two drunks booked for driving the same car

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have charged two people after they were both detected driving the same car on the same night while over the legal alcohol limit.

The first driver, a 25-year-old Kambah woman on a provisional licence, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 after she was seen reversing her Holden Barina in the intersection of Gundaroo Drive and Gungahlin Drive, Gungahlin, at about 11.04pm on Friday (February 26).

At the time, police told the passenger they believed he was under the influence of alcohol and warned him not to drive the car.

Less than a hour later, police spotted the same Barina mount the kerb in Bruning Street, Gungahlin, and come to a stop. The driver was the 29-year-old Bonner man, the passenger the police had warned.

He was subjected to a breath analysis and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.199.

Both drivers were issued with Immediate Suspension Notices, suspending their right to drive in the ACT.

The man was bailed to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court on March 22 charged with drink driving and resisting a territory official.

The woman is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on May 3 charged with drink driving.