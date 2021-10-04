Two more deaths as Canberra’s covid numbers fall

TWO women in their 80s have died overnight of covid, a “very sad” Chief Minister Andrew Barr reported to the daily press briefing today (October 4) as Canberra’s case numbers continued to drop.

One of the woman was receiving end-of-life-care and died at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care Facility, at Bruce, and the other was admitted to Canberra Hospital on Friday with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said that 28 new cases had been reported to 8pm last night, of which 14 were linked and the other 14 were under investigation.

Eight of the new cases were in quarantine and at least 16 were infectious in the community.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said the ACT had 363 active cases from a total of 1005 since the current outbreak started on August 12.

She reported that there were 16 people in hospital, patients ages from their 20s to their 80s. Ten of the patients were unvaccinated, four were partially and two others were unknown.

There were five patients in intensive care with ages ranging from 20s to 60s. One person was on a ventilator.

The Chief Minister said the evidence was clear that vaccination increases the chances of surviving the severe effects of covid. He said he expected the ACT to go beyond a community vaccination rate of more than 95 per cent. At present, there were 93.4 per cent of all eligible people over the age of 12 vaccinated once in the ACT and 64.6 per cent double vaxxed. He said the vaccination rates of people over 40 were incredibly strong, but that the rate was less than 60 per cent for the under-40s, but that this will change.