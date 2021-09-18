Two new covid cases reported in Jerrabomberra

WITH 21 active cases reported in Queanbeyan and surrounding suburbs, the Southern NSW Local Health District confirmed two new cases today (September 18) in Jerrabomberra in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The new cases are close contacts of existing cases.

Of the district’s total of eight new reported cases today, the other six included:

One new case is in Narooma and is linked to the Batemans Bay cluster.

Four new cases are in Batemans Bay and are linked to the Batemans Bay cluster.

One new case is in Goulburn and is under investigation.

The Eden community is being urged to get tested after fragments of the virus were detected in the local sewage system in the last 48 hours.